BRIEF-BDO Leasing And Finance posts FY net profit 570 million pesos
* Fy revenue 2.85 billion pesos versus 2.61 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Shares in PTT Global Chemical Pcl fell on concerns about expenses that may arise due to an oil leak from its pipeline in the sea off Thailand's eastern province of Rayong on Saturday, traders said.
Environmentalists are calling for compensation and legal action against the company following the oil spill, according to media reports.
PTT Global shares fell 2 percent to 72.5 baht versus a 1 percent loss in the energy subindex. The broader SET index was down 1.3 percent.
* JPMorgan Chase - in 2017, assuming no change in interest rates since Dec 31, co expects net interest income could be about $3 billion higher than in 2016 - SEC filing
* Intiger group enters into a memorandum of understanding (mou) with National Australia Bank Financial Planning.