Shares in PTT Global Chemical jumped almost 5 percent in morning trade on expectations that insurance claims would help cover expenses related to the oil leak from its pipeline in the sea off Thailand's eastern province of Rayong.

PTTGC shares were up 3.8 percent at 68.50 baht at midday, recouping some of the 11 percent loss over three sessions to Wednesday and making it the top percentage gainer on the SET50 index which tracks large-cap firms.

Brokerage Citi maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock, with a stock price target of 88 baht.

"We believe the shrinkage of PTTGC's market cap by $1.2 billion since the incident has partly priced in bad news. We maintain a 'buy' on PTTGC, based on our regional view which calls for an ethylene cycle recovery in 2014 and given cheap valuation," Citi said in a report dated July 31.

10:37 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Banpu rises after share-split plan

Shares in Banpu Pcl BANP.BK gained as much as 4.3 percent after the top coal miner announced a 1-for-10 share split plan, a move seen as helping increase the stock's liquidity.

Banpu shares were up 3.5 percent at 239 baht, outperforming a 0.5 percent rise in other energy shares .SETEN. The stock had fallen 42 percent so far this year as weak coal prices weighed on its earnings outlook.

