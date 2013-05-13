Shares in Quality Houses Pcl rose 2 percent to 4.2 baht,
outperforming other property shares, after the housing developer
said its January-March net profit doubled thanks to housing
projects and gain on sales of residential assets.
The property sub-index was up 0.06 percent and the
benchmark SET index was down 0.26 percent.
Fifteen out of 22 analysts tracking the company had a 'buy'
or 'strong buy' rating on the stock, three put 'hold' and four
rated it a 'sell' or 'strong sell', with a mean price target of
3.98 baht, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Broker Citi Research maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock,
with a 5.5 baht price target, it said in a report dated May 10.
"With positive outlook for 2013E presales, sustainable gross
margin recovery, and a strong earnings growth profile, we
continue to believe QH deserves a re-rating," it said.
1303 (0603 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil
Nair)