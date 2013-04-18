Recent corrections in shares of Thailand's refineries enable good entry points for quality stocks, with their long-term prospect bolstered by growth in the ASEAN region, analysts at Nomura Equity Research said in a report.

Refinery shares had fallen 5-6 percent so far this year, reflecting a downtrend in gross refining margins.

The broader Thai stock index had gained about 9 percent during the period.

"We see Thailand refineries as a proxy for demand growth in Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia. That said, we are selective, given market concerns on declining gross refining margins (GRMs) are still being priced in," Nomura said.

Nomura upgraded PTT Global Chemical Pcl to "buy" from "neutral", with target price of 86 baht, citing the stock's attractive valuation, good dividend yield of 5.3 percent and better earnings outlook for the January-March quarter.

The company also had a superior cost base over peers in the chemicals segment and growing end-demand markets in ASEAN, enabling relatively steady cash flows, Nomura said.

Nomura initiated its coverage on Bangchak Petroleum Pcl with a "buy" rating and a target price of 49 baht, citing strength in its non-refining segments.

It started Thai Oil Pcl with "neutral" and a 65 baht target price, saying investors should wait for a better entry point.

It rated IRPC Pcl a "reduce" with a price target of 3 baht on high valuations.

1308 (0608 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)