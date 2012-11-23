Sahaviriya Steel Industries Pcl dropped 1.82
percent to its lowest in nearly two months at 0.54 baht during
morning trade after the proceeds from a share offering for
raising capital came in below target, a brokerage said.
The company reported a total of 3.28 billion baht ($106.63
million) in raised capital from its share sale to Vanomet
Holding AG.
However, broker Trinity Securities said the amount was lower
than the target of 13.21 billion baht needed to sufficiently
repay the company's debt.
"At the end of the third-quarter, Sahaviriya carries
interest-bearing debt as high as 53,998 million baht compared to
the 11,546 million baht in base capital...prompting a higher
risk," Trinity said in a research note.
"We expect Sahaviriya to continue to rally more partners in
capital raising, however the global steel situation remained
stagnate. Leading steelmakers had lowered their production
capacity, thus making it difficult for the company to attract
more partners into this capital raising effort".
The brokerage said it expects Sahaviriya to post a loss of
around 3 billion baht in the fourth quarter, and that losses may
continue well into the first quarter of next year. It gave the
stock a 'sell' rating with target price at 0.50 baht.
At 0457 GMT, Sahaviriya shares remained flat at 0.55 baht.
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo
Jacob; sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 30.72 Baht)