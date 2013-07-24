Shares in Sahaviriya Steel Industries Pcl rallied after its creditor Siam Commercial Bank Pcl said it expected a reclassification of the hot-rolled coil steelmaker's loan status soon.

Sahaviriya Steel shares were up 7.5 percent at 0.43 baht, with 328 million shares changing hands, 6.3 times the full-day average over the past 30 sessions.

The share surge helped trim its year-to-date loss to 32 percent, still the among underperformers on the benchmark SET index.

Siam Commercial Bank, one of SSI's major creditors, expected the steel firm to be reclassified by next year as its liquidity situation is easing and production at its British unit is improving under a debt restructuring plan, the Bangkok Post quoted a senior executive at the bank as saying.

For related story, click

1432 (0732 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil Nair)