* Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 million of its common shares
Shares in Sahaviriya Steel Industries Pcl rallied after its creditor Siam Commercial Bank Pcl said it expected a reclassification of the hot-rolled coil steelmaker's loan status soon.
Sahaviriya Steel shares were up 7.5 percent at 0.43 baht, with 328 million shares changing hands, 6.3 times the full-day average over the past 30 sessions.
The share surge helped trim its year-to-date loss to 32 percent, still the among underperformers on the benchmark SET index.
Siam Commercial Bank, one of SSI's major creditors, expected the steel firm to be reclassified by next year as its liquidity situation is easing and production at its British unit is improving under a debt restructuring plan, the Bangkok Post quoted a senior executive at the bank as saying.
1432 (0732 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Alcentra Capital Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings of $0.45 per share and full year 2016 financial results of $1.66 per share. Regular dividend of $0.34 per share and special cash dividend of $0.03 per share declared for first quarter 2017
* Reports Q4 and 2016 financial results, progress on leverage reduction, successful execution of value creation initiatives and non-core asset sales