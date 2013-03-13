Thailand's benchmark stock index eked out a slim gain in moderate trade, paring most of the gains it made earlier amid weakness in broader Asia. Demand for dividend yielding stocks lifted telecom stocks while overbought small caps saw selling pressure.

At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, the SET index was up 0.18 percent at 1,579.58, climbing at one point to 1,582.10, near a 19-year intraday high of 1,586.41 hit in the previous session.

About 9.2 million shares changed hands, 63 percent of a full day average over the past 30 sessions. Among actively traded stocks, mobile phone firm Total Access Communication Pcl jumped 3.6 percent to a near six-month high of 92.75 baht.

Builder Nawarat Patanakarn Pcl dropped 5.5 percent to 4.82 baht. It rallied more than 33 percent over the past two sessions, boosted by strong buying interest in construction shares seen as beneficiaries of government projects.

The Thai market would probably face more selling later in the day, according to local brokers.

"We believe the higher the market goes, the greater the risk that a short-term profit taking will follow especially when the benchmark SET index inched closer to key resistance levels of 1,580-1,600," Phillip Securities said in a research note.

"In our view, questions over how much higher the market can go will keep investors wary of trading stocks amid more sector rotation plays. Overall we expect the SET index to trade in a range of between 1,570-1,584 points today," it said.

1309 (0609 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo Jacob)