Thai stocks fell amid global market weakness and selling in overbought large caps, with energy and telecom shares among underperformers.

The main SET index was down 0.8 percent at 1,534.56 while the SET100 index, which tracked Thai blue-chip firms, fell 0.9 percent to 2,261.87.

Broker Krungsri Securities recommended selective trade in laggards such as Thai Oil Pcl and Bangkok Bank Pcl , but broadly advised investors to buy on weakness.

"On a technical basis, the SET is moving in a range of 1,540-1,550 points, which is the area of the significant short-term resistance. It is also in a deeply overbought zone," it wrote in a note to clients.

"Overall we would 'sell' and wait to reenter after a market correction," it said.

The SET's 14-day relative strength index fell to 70.7 versus Wednesday's close of 78.4. A level higher than 70 indicates an overbought market.

11:07 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Thaicom at 18-year highs on strong IPSTAR sales

Shares in satellite operator Thaicom Pcl THCOM.BK gained as much as 6.4 percent to touch 18-year highs after management outlook on strong sales of IPSTAR capacity prompted analyst upgrades.

Thaicom shares, the most actively-traded stock by market turnover, were up 2.7 percent at 28.25 baht, having hit 29 baht, the highest since February 1995.

About 19.9 million shares changed hand in early trade, 1.1 times its average full-day volume in the past 30 sessions.

Maybank Kim Eng Securities raised the stock's price target to 34 baht from 29.3 baht, while CIMB raised the stock price target to 32.5 baht from 27.5 baht.

"Its CEO is very confident of selling IPSTAR's entire capacity in China to Synertone 1613.HK next month. This will double the utilisation rate from 25 percent in 2012," CIMB said in a report.

Eight out of 12 analysts tracking the company rated the stock a 'buy' or 'strong buy', three put 'hold' and one has 'strong sell', according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

10:16 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Banpu shares jump on share buyback

Shares in Banpu BANP.BK jumped 3.7 percent to 392 baht after Thailand's biggest coal miner said it would buy back shares from the market for up to 6.2 billion baht ($208 million). (Full Story)

The main SET index .SETI was down 0.5 percent.

Banpu shares have fallen 5.1 percent so far this year, underperforming a 3.7 percent gain in the energy subindex .SETEN.

Before the market opened, it reported a 57 percent drop in October-December net profit at 1.51 billion baht because weak global demand cut prices. Nine analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast on average a net profit of 1.6 billion baht.

The company also said it planned an interim dividend of 9 baht per share.

