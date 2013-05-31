Shares in shrimp exporters eased, led by a 2.1 percent fall in Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl, amid concerns about potential anti-dumping tariffs on shrimp exports to the United States.

Under the preliminary decision, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced it would impose 2.09 percent countervailing duties (CVD) on products imported from Thailand, apart from other countries including China and Malaysia, brokers said.

The U.S. Department of Commerce is scheduled to make its final CVD determination in late September, they said.

Broker Asia Plus Securities said the anti-dumping tariff would affect its 2014 profit forecasts for Seafresh Industry , Thai Union Frozen and Charoen Pokphand Foods by 2.4 percent, 2.3 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

