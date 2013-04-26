Citi Research raised its price target on Siam Cement Pcl to 555 baht from 515 baht and maintained its "buy" rating on the stock, citing the industrial conglomerate's stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings.

Siam Cement shares were up 0.8 percent at 490 baht on Thursday after it reported a 47 percent rise in January-March net profit, helped by growth in its core cement and petrochemicals businesses.

The broker raised forecast for Siam Cement's 2013 earnings by 8.6 percent on higher net profit of paper business, lower interest expenses and higher equity income.

"We maintain our positive view on SCC's earnings outlook into 2H13E on the back of improving chemical spreads year on year, ongoing cement consumption growth and better cement EBITDA margin if the price increase does materialize," it said.

0947 (0247 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)