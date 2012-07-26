Icahn raises stakes in Herbalife, Hertz, cuts Freeport-McMoran in 4Q
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
Citigroup cut its target price on Thailand's biggest industrial conglomerate Siam Cement Pcl to 380 baht ($11.99) from 388 baht, reflecting weaker earnings from the chemicals business.
Siam Cement shares were up 0.63 percent at 318 baht while the broader stock market was up 0.46 percent.
The broker maintained its 'buy' rating on the stock due to strong domestic cement and building material demand, it said in a report.
"We cut earnings by 3-9 percent for 2012-13E on lower associated income from the chemical business," it said.
The restart of Siam Cement's 26 percent-owned Bangkok Synthetics plant at Map Ta Phut industrial estate, where a fire broke out in May, would be two months later than the broker's previous expectation, it said. For related story, click
1001 (0301 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 31.7 baht)
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
CARACAS, Feb 14 Venezuelan authorities raided the Caracas offices of Odebrecht on Tuesday, as prosecutors deepened a probe into the Brazilian construction firm that has admitted paying some $98 million in bribes to obtain government contracts in Venezuela.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Soros Fund Management LLC got out of gold in the fourth quarter of 2016 while Paulson & Co reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Trust, as bullion prices saw their weakest quarterly performance in 3-1/2 years, regulatory filings showed on Tuesday.