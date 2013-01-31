CIMB Securities maintained its 'outperform' rating on Thailand's top industrial conglomerate Siam Cement Pcl, saying its diversified activities should continue to support core earnings.

Siam Cement's fourth-quarter net profit more than doubled as demand for construction materials and petrochemicals surged after devastating floods in late 2011. It posted an October-December net profit of 6.91 billion baht, up from 3.2 billion a year earlier.

The research house said building materials earnings increased to 610 million baht "on rising sales volume of ceramic tiles as Siam Cement acquired multiple assets in Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia".

Petrochemical earnings were at 185 million baht, while paper earnings were up by 70 percent year-on-year on the back of growing volume, it said in a report.

"Investment income jumped to 4 billion baht, up 88 percent year-on-year from dividend income from automobile and agriculture machinery," it said.

"We continue to expect earnings improvements in 2013 on the back of growing cement, building materials, and paper businesses and an earnings rebound in the petrochemical business," CIMB said.

Shares in Thailand's fifth-largest company by market value were down 1.77 percent at 444 baht in a generally lower market. 1153 (0453 GMT) (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Anand Basu)