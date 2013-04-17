UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Shares in cash-and-carry wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl rallied 14.8 percent to an all-time high of 650 baht, outperforming a 1.7 percent gain of the commerce index and a 0.2 percent rise of the broader SET index.
An analyst at broker Asia Plus Securities said hopes about a potential acquisition deal boosted the buying interest.
About 388,300 shares have changed hands, 1.7 times the full-day average of the past 30 sessions.
The stock had risen 24 percent so far since April 1 after a report that major shareholder SHV Holdings planned to sell the Thai operation, which Siam Makro later denied.
1110 (0410 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap and Kochakorn Boonlai in Bangkok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources