Nomura said it is cautious on Thailand's stock market in
the short- to medium-term due to economic headwinds and rising
political tension.
The broker has downgraded Thailand to 'neutral' from
'overweight' on concerns about "the country's deteriorating
fundamentals", Nomura said in a report dated July 29.
The SET index was among Southeast Asia's underperformers
last week as political sentiment turned sour ahead of a
parliamentary session next month which will consider a number of
key bills related to investment and political
issues.
"We believe political uncertainties could prevent the market
from performing well in the short to medium term," it said.
The SET index edged up 0.11 percent to 1,455.88 near the
midday trading break, with a year-to-date gain of 4.6 percent,
Southeast Asia's second-worst performing market.
1225 (0525 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jijo
Jacob)