Shares in telecoms operators rebounded from the morning's lows after a court dismissed a petition seeking to halt an auction of third-generation licences scheduled for Oct. 16.

Market leader Advanced Info Service edged up 0.5 percent to 203 baht. It fell as much as 1.5 percent in early trade.

Second-ranked Total Access Communication gained 0.9 percent to 87.75 baht, recouping an early loss of 1.7 percent, while True Corp rose 2.7 percent to 5.75 baht after falling 2.7 percent earlier.

Last week, Anuparp Thiralarp, a telecommunications expert, sought a review by telecoms regulator National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to improve regulations involving 3G for the benefit of consumers.

On Monday, the court refused to issue an injunction, an NBTC source told reporters.

Shares in Kiatnakin Bank Pcl KK.BK fell to their lowest in more than one month amid concerns about the writedown related to the bank's merger with financial firm Phatra Capital and the impact on future earnings.

Kiatnakin shares were down 3.4 percent at 43 baht, after falling to a low of 42.75 baht, the lowest since Sept. 5. The stock has fallen 6.5 percent so far in October versus a 1.2 percent loss of the broader banking subindex .SETB.

Kiatnakin was expected to book around 1.7 billion baht ($55.49 million) impairment of goodwill in the fourth quarter or next year at the latest, broker Finansia Syrus Securities said in a report.

"The goodwill impairment issue will continue to be an overhang on the stock and will probably affect its dividend payout," the broker said.

($1 = 30.635 baht)