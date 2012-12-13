Shares in national carrier Thai Airways International Pcl
rose to a one-month high in strong trading volumes
after the management provided a positive earnings outlook and as
the stock price was seen as the region's laggard.
Thai Airways shares were up 2.8 percent at 22.2 baht, after
climbing to 22.4 baht, the highest since November 12. About 16.5
million shares changed hands, 3.4 times the average full-day
volume in the last 30 sessions.
"The key messages at the analyst meeting yesterday
reaffirmed our view toward Thai Airways. Expectations of quarter
on quarter earnings growth in the fourth quarter will soon
catalyze the share price," broker Bualuang Securities said.
"The forecast FY12-14 earnings CAGR of 27 percent, driven by
capacity expansion and yield improvement, should bring on more
stock price appreciation," it said.
Thai Airways shares trade at 2013's price to earnings growth
(PEG) of 0.3 times and an enterprise value/earnings before
interest taxes depreciation and amortization (EV/EBITDA) ratio
of 4.9 times, discounts to both its long-term averages and to
regional means, the broker said.
1125 (0425 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)
($1 = 30.625 baht)