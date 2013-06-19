Shares in satellite operator Thaicom Pcl were unchanged at 32 baht after climbing at one point to 33 baht following a forecast of higher profit from the company.

The tech subindex fell 0.4 percent, erasing earlier gains, while the main Thai stock index, which climbed more than 1 percent earlier, was down 0.3 percent.

Thaicom expects strong growth in earnings this year thanks to revenue from its IPSTAR satellite, CEO Supajee Suthumpun told reporters at a seminar on Tuesday evening.

IPSTAR is the company's main source of revenue, with a capacity of 45 gigabytes per second, and provides high-speed Internet and telecommunications services.

The company posted a net profit of 173 million baht ($5.6 million) in 2012.

"Our profits will be higher this year. Operating profits will increase after we changed the way we sell transponder services on iPSTAR," Supajee said.

The company would also book a gain from sales of a mobile phone unit in Cambodia this year, she said.

It planned to launch its Thaicom 6 satellite late in the third quarter and then Thaicom 7 early next year, she added.

Nine out of 11 analysts tracking the company rated the stock a 'strong buy' or 'buy', one has a 'hold' and another a 'strong sell', according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

1056 (0356 GMT) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam and Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Alan Raybould) ($1 = 30.81 baht)