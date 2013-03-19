Shares of Italian Thai Development Pcl fell 8.7
percent on Tuesday, after hitting their highest level in more
than seven years, as investors booked profits.
The stock had more than doubled in value so far this year on
expectations of strong earnings growth and rising infrastructure
investment.
ITD, which closed at 8.90 baht, was trading above its
fundamental value, said Thanomsak Saharattanachai, head of
research at KT Seamico Securities. He said his 12-month price
target for ITD was 8.4 baht.
Tisco Securities said ITD was among its 'trading' lists
backed by the positive spillover of government infrastructure
spending. It said it advised investors to lock in profits
quickly.
"It's a combination of global and domestic factors today.
There's some kind of 'sell on strength' after the cabinet's
decision came in line with expectations," said Viwat
Techapoonphol, senior strategist at Tisco Securities.
He was referring to the Thai cabinet's approval of a 2
trillion baht ($67.68 billion) government infrastructure
programme, which has been a factor in driving the market up this
year.
The Thai market has risen nearly 13 percent so far this year
and valuations are starting to look a bit stretched.
($1 = 29.55 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Kim Coghill and
Gopakumar Warrier)