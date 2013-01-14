UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
CIMB Research raised its price target for Tisco Financial Group Pcl to 57 baht from 55 baht after the financial firm reported a better-than-expected fourth quarter net profit. It maintained a 'neutral' rating.
On Friday, Tisco shares closed down 0.5 percent at 54.25 baht before it announced the quarterly earnings. It was up 4.3 percent since the start of the year versus a 0.3 percent gain of the broader banking subindex.
Tisco reported a quarterly net profit of 995 million baht ($32.86 million), up 47 percent year-on-year and up 4 percent quarter on quarter. The result was 4 percent higher than the broker estimate because of a strong fee income.
"The quarter was fairly representative of the full year which saw explosive loan growth but net interest margin (NIM) stress. From mid-13, the reverse could be the case as new loans will be scarcer but NIM should improve," it said in a report.
"Despite the near-term attractive earnings outlook and tempting valuations, we keep the stock at neutral as its longer-term return on equity (ROE) sustainability is in doubt," it said.
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.