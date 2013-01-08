Maybank Kim Eng Securities upgraded its rating on TMB Bank Pcl to 'buy' from 'sell' and raised its price target to 2.50 baht from 1.64 baht, after raising its earnings forecasts for the bank.

At the mid-session break of 0530 GMT, TMB shares were up 2 percent at 2.04 baht, after climbing to 2.06 baht, a level last seen in August, 2011.

The stock rose 9.7 percent since the start of 2013, outpacing a 1.8 percent gain of the banking subindex.

Maybank raised its earnings forecasts for TMB Bank by 22 percent for 2013 and 42 percent for 2014 on expectations of strong loan growth and higher net interest margins, it said in a note.

"TMB shares had underperformed the broader stock market and the sector over the past two years. But it has shown operational improvements, making it one of good turnaround stocks for 2013," the broker said in a note.

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)