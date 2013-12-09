BANGKOK Dec 9 Thailand's benchmark SET index opened higher on Monday after Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra dissolved parliament as anti-government protesters marched across Bangkok seeking to topple her government.

The SET index was up 1.2 percent at 1,377.53, with shares in Airports of Thailand, Minor International and Thai Airways International among top percentage gainers on the large-cap SET 50 index. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok)