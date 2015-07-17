LONDON, July 17 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ BACK TO FUNDAMENTALS

With a Greek exit from the euro averted for now and Chinese markets looking calmer, economic data and the fall in energy prices is now front and centre in investors' minds. The most closely watched indicators will be preliminary purchasing manager indexes - a proxy for growth - for a steer on the global economic recovery. The euro zone and U.S. data in particular could give impetus to the diverging monetary policy outlook between the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve. Those views could be challenged if the oil price keeps falling as that may see the projected inflation horizon start to shift back down in coming months.

2/ BLURRY PICTURE

Barring any weekend surprises, the Greek crisis looks to have been put to bed for a while as far as euro zone debt markets are concerned. But what will the next focus be? Among the choices, a possible Federal Reserve rate hike in coming months, the large euro zone debt redemptions relative to supply or the still subdued inflation and growth outlook. The fact that during the Greece talks the option of it temporarily leaving the euro zone was on the table might revive concerns about the large debt piles in Italy, Spain and Portugal. The possibilities are numerous but after a tense few months, investors may just take a summer break and let ECB quantitative easing do the job.

3/ DIFFERENT STROKES

With some big political risks that had distracted markets since March fading, currency markets have returned to the themes that have dominated the past year. For the dollar and sterling the rest of the summer promises more speculation over the timing of interest rate hikes that still, pound for proverbial pound, are likely to push both units up. Expectations of moves look increasingly well-grounded, though the pace of tightening after that less so. Everyone else, be it China, Australia, Canada or New Zealand, is headed in the opposite direction and that should bode well for dollar bulls. It remains to be seen whether they can be persuaded to plough on in a week that promises little in top-line U.S. data and the start of the summer lull. For sterling, all eyes will be on retail sales and the latest Bank of England minutes. Governor Mark Carney's comments this week suggested the debate there is changing, to say the least.

4/ PLAYING CATCH-UP

Following a slew of results from U.S. banks, it will soon be Europe's turn. With the European Central Bank's QE package seen as the key to unlocking bank lending in the eurozone and new management at the helm of big groups such as Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse, there's a lot riding on a recovery for European banks. Their shares are up around 18 percent year-to-date, versus only about 6 percent for the top U.S. banks index. The problem is that while there is a lot more catch-up potential for Europe versus the U.S. in terms of restructuring and cost-cutting, there is also potential to lose market share to stronger rivals from across the Atlantic, especially in investment banking. Morgan Stanley analysts expect dollar revenue growth for U.S. banks to outpace European banks this year; the second quarter may bear this prediction out.

5/ EMERGING CENTRAL BANKS

A raft of major emerging market central banks are holding monetary policy meetings and capturing investors' attention. Hungary's central bank is seen trimming rates again when meeting on Tuesday, though analysts expected this could be the last cut of the cycle. Analysts were divided on whether South Africa's central bank would hike interest rates to prop up the weak rand and stem inflationary pressure or stick to no change given the sickly outlook for growth in its decision on Thursday. Meeting on the same day, Turkish policy makers are expected to take no action though much attention will be on the outlook for the weak lira. Nigeria's policymakers meet on Tuesday with the country facing increasing pressure to devalue its currency.

