LONDON Oct 25 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related
to them.
1/ WAITING FOR TAPRIL
The main event for financial markets in the coming week is
likely to be the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting and any
clues that might emerge about when the Fed will begin to scale
back its bond-buying stimulus. Taking account of recent sub-par
data, the expected impact of the recent U.S. government shutdown
and the possibility of another budget spat in early 2014, it
could well come beyond the first quarter. This could keep
stocks, bonds and other assets buoyant, though traders will keep
a weather eye on rising Chinese money market rates. And the lack
of volatility may not be welcome on banks' trading desks.
* Central banks drive asset rally but how much further?
* U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision on Oct. 30
* Bank of Japan/New Zealand/Egypt central bank decisions
Oct. 31
* India central bank monetary policy review/Hungary rate
decision Oct. 27
2/ CRUSHED
A side effect of the flood of central bank cash in recent
months has been to crush the volatility on which banks' trading
desks depend and some have howled with pain. More big lenders,
including Barclays, Deutsche and UBS
report results in the coming week, keeping the focus
on the sector that will remain in the spotlight now the ECB has
unveiled the terms of its AQR health checks. As for European
earnings more broadly, some 57 percent of companies to have
reported so far have met or beaten forecasts, just slightly more
than among U.S. firms.
* Bankia reports on Oct. 28, Deutsche, Lloyds
, Standard Chartered, UBS on Oct. 29, Barclays
on Oct. 30 and Danske on Oct. 31
* Credit Suisse underwhelms with plan to shrink
interest rate trading
* ECB sets out tougher bank health tests, shares drop
* Western European/U.S. earnings calendar
3/ FX PAIN
While the flood of central bank cash may have crushed the
volatility in markets on which banks' trading desks depend, it
has not prevented big steady changes in foreign exchange rates
that have caused havoc for companies. Many European firms to
have reported results so far have blamed the stronger euro or
recent steep falls in emerging market currencies for
underperformance. So far, to some in the markets surprise, the
ECB has appeared unconcerned about the euro's exchange rate,
though speculation is growing the bank may be planning another
round of long-term loans, one effect of which could be to tamp
down the currency.
* Money markets see new cheap loans from European Central
Bank in 2014
* Asmussen says ECB has no target for euro
* Schneider slashes 2013 revenue outlook, blames euro
exchange rate
4/ DOLLAR DOLDRUMS
The bullish dollar trade is unravelling in the final quarter
of the year, but volumes are low and implied volatilities are
anchored. The Fed meeting could lay the ground for further
losses in the dollar, although renewed worries about tightening
in China and concerns about its banking system could see
investors stay away from growth-linked and emerging market
currencies. The dollar's weakness has pushed the euro to a
two-year high on a trade-weighted basis which will draw euro
zone policymakers and ECB board members to express concern about
the adverse effect of a rising currency. That could see the euro
stay away from the psychological $1.40 mark.
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Weak dollar stress-tests the ECB's toolkit
* Buoyant sterling seen drifting after dash to price in rate
hikes
* Loan contraction highlights fragile euro zone recovery
5/ TRANSATLANTIC GAP NARROWS
U.S. Treasuries have rolled back some of their
underperformance against German bonds as the prospect of
prolonged Federal Reserve stimulus lures investors back into the
world's most liquid debt. The 10-year U.S. T-note yield premium
over Bunds is near its lowest since June but the contraction
seems to have run out of steam ahead of the Fed's policy meeting
next week. Weaker euro zone economic data has also lifted demand
for German Bunds ensuring the spread tightening is not a one-way
bet. As for the euro zone's periphery, renewed concerns about
growth have braked their outperformance of Bunds though the
trend for tighter yield spreads remains supported by the
prospects of extended stimulus.
* Ireland's bailout report: Good, now fix public debt
* Planned Portugal debt swap may be too costly for lasting
relief
* Euro zone suffers from integration fatigue
* Euro zone government bond auction outlook
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Susan Fenton)