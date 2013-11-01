LONDON Nov 1 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week, scheduled events and the Reuters stories related to
them.
1/ TWO-WAY BETS
The latest Fed statement has made bets on no tapering until
2014 look a little less of a sure thing while, in Europe,
analysts see a growing possibility of the European Central Bank
cutting interest rates by the end of the year. U.S. policymakers
no longer seem worried about credit conditions or especially
concerned about the impact of the government shutdown. Data,
including the crucial payrolls number, will again be in focus,
as will company earnings for what they say about the state of
the economy. The European Central Bank meets a week after data
showing inflation dropping further below the bank's target by
the month. Prospects of a near-term rate cut have driven the
euro lower, doubtless to the relief of the numerous euro zone
exporters that have complained about its strength. The ECB may
not move on Thursday but President Mario Draghi's news
conference will be particularly scrutinised.
2/ EURO BULLS AT BAY
Growing expectations the European Central Bank will cut
interest rates, possibly by the end of the year, have knocked
the euro off recent near two-year highs against the dollar. The
sharp slowing of inflation is behind this shift as, while the
euro's exchange rate is not part of the ECB's mandate, price
stability is at its core. This has prompted more in the market
to forecast a rate cut.
3/ WOULD LIKE TO MEET
With around half of the European Q3 earnings season now done
and dusted, profits are patchy but revenues dire, with
two-thirds of top-line reports from STOXX Europe 600 firms
missing forecasts, StarMine data shows. That compares to a
bottom-line score that is more evenly split between beats/meets
and misses - a trend that bodes ill for future earnings and is
yet more evidence that the economic recovery story expected to
be visible in the numbers is intermittent at best. Whether this
is enough to trigger a meaningful slide in stock markets is
another matter, as central bank support in a low-growth
environment argues for a continued slow grind higher. Testing
that theory next week will be a clutch of earnings from a
diverse range of sectors, with notable batches in insurance
(Generali/Hannover Re/Legal & General/Ageas/Aviva/ CNP/RSA/
Swiss Re), airlines (Ryanair/Aer Lingus/Air
Berlin/EasyJet/ICAG/Air France) and autos & parts
(Audi/BMW/Porsche/Continental).
4/ PRIMED FOR ACTION
Euro zone government bond and money markets are primed for
the European Central Bank to signal next Thursday it could ease
monetary policy further in the next few months after inflation
plunged below the bank's target and as excess liquidity
dwindles. With a few in the market seeing an outside chance of
an interest rate cut next week, the market could be vulnerable
to a re-pricing of expectations if ECB President Mario Draghi
fails to hint at imminent policy action. Core euro zone yield
curves could unwind some of this week's steepening, with market
focus increasingly tuned to U.S. data after the Federal
Reserve's less dovish than expected tone.
5/ WINNING STREAK
Money is pouring into European equity funds and the "big
beast" institutional investors are back in the market, but could
this be too much of a good thing? After 18 successive weeks of
inflows, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch says the shift into
stocks could be close to triggering a "sell" signal for shares.
While the return of institutional investors might be seen as
boding well for the market, BofA-ML warns that further inflows
into long-only equity funds could lead to profit-taking.
