LONDON Nov 1 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week, scheduled events and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ TWO-WAY BETS

The latest Fed statement has made bets on no tapering until 2014 look a little less of a sure thing while, in Europe, analysts see a growing possibility of the European Central Bank cutting interest rates by the end of the year. U.S. policymakers no longer seem worried about credit conditions or especially concerned about the impact of the government shutdown. Data, including the crucial payrolls number, will again be in focus, as will company earnings for what they say about the state of the economy. The European Central Bank meets a week after data showing inflation dropping further below the bank's target by the month. Prospects of a near-term rate cut have driven the euro lower, doubtless to the relief of the numerous euro zone exporters that have complained about its strength. The ECB may not move on Thursday but President Mario Draghi's news conference will be particularly scrutinised.

2/ EURO BULLS AT BAY

Growing expectations the European Central Bank will cut interest rates, possibly by the end of the year, have knocked the euro off recent near two-year highs against the dollar. The sharp slowing of inflation is behind this shift as, while the euro's exchange rate is not part of the ECB's mandate, price stability is at its core. This has prompted more in the market to forecast a rate cut.

3/ WOULD LIKE TO MEET

With around half of the European Q3 earnings season now done and dusted, profits are patchy but revenues dire, with two-thirds of top-line reports from STOXX Europe 600 firms missing forecasts, StarMine data shows. That compares to a bottom-line score that is more evenly split between beats/meets and misses - a trend that bodes ill for future earnings and is yet more evidence that the economic recovery story expected to be visible in the numbers is intermittent at best. Whether this is enough to trigger a meaningful slide in stock markets is another matter, as central bank support in a low-growth environment argues for a continued slow grind higher. Testing that theory next week will be a clutch of earnings from a diverse range of sectors, with notable batches in insurance (Generali/Hannover Re/Legal & General/Ageas/Aviva/ CNP/RSA/ Swiss Re), airlines (Ryanair/Aer Lingus/Air Berlin/EasyJet/ICAG/Air France) and autos & parts (Audi/BMW/Porsche/Continental).

4/ PRIMED FOR ACTION

Euro zone government bond and money markets are primed for the European Central Bank to signal next Thursday it could ease monetary policy further in the next few months after inflation plunged below the bank's target and as excess liquidity dwindles. With a few in the market seeing an outside chance of an interest rate cut next week, the market could be vulnerable to a re-pricing of expectations if ECB President Mario Draghi fails to hint at imminent policy action. Core euro zone yield curves could unwind some of this week's steepening, with market focus increasingly tuned to U.S. data after the Federal Reserve's less dovish than expected tone.

5/ WINNING STREAK

Money is pouring into European equity funds and the "big beast" institutional investors are back in the market, but could this be too much of a good thing? After 18 successive weeks of inflows, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch says the shift into stocks could be close to triggering a "sell" signal for shares. While the return of institutional investors might be seen as boding well for the market, BofA-ML warns that further inflows into long-only equity funds could lead to profit-taking.

