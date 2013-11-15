LONDON Nov 15 Following are five big themes likely to dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ YELLEN SPEAKS

What a difference a week makes. A strong payrolls report on Nov. 11 and the talk is of the Federal Reserve beginning to wind back its monetary stimulus earlier than previously expected. Wind forward to the Nov. 14 Senate panel hearing on Fed chair-elect Janet Yellen and the talk is all of "looser for longer". All this does is emphasise how central to the outlook for financial markets cash from global central banks has become. And markets will stay in thrall to Fed-speak and key economic data until it is clear when tapering begins.

2/ LOOKING BACK, AND FORWARD

This year has been a unqualified win for equity bulls - at least in the big developed markets. From Wall St to London to the euro zone and Japan (and even the main frontier market indices), there have been year-to-date gains of between 20 and 30 percent. It has been a lousy year for bonds, for most commodities and major emerging markets never really recovered from the Fed-led tremors and angst of the summer. There are six weeks to go to year end of course, but for most asset managers this tends to be a period for thinking, planning and positioning for the next 12 months. And next year is unlikely to be so clear cut. Many of the existing themes will dominate the start of 2014. Plentiful and easing money has again been a dominant feature but so has underlying economic recovery in many of the depressed western economies. If the latter gains more traction, then the former will most certainly start to ebb.

3/ STUCK IN A RANGE

European stocks have been stuck in a tight sub-20 point open/close trading range since the end of October as debate around when the Fed might taper stimulus, in response to improving U.S. data, and a weak European earnings season combined to temper investor confidence lifted by the ECB's surprise rate cut. The FTSEurofirst 300 tested the lower end of that range this week, marking the first retracement of the index's October-November upward grind, but investors will be Fed-watching closely next week for excuses to pile into a deeper correction.

4/ DEFLATION THREAT

Disinflation and the growing risk of deflation are threatening major European currencies. The euro and the Swedish crown join the Swiss franc in battling the threat of deflation with more investors building bets against these currencies. Flash euro zone PMI surveys next week will give an indication whether falling price pressures are weighing on business activity and if fresh evidence suggests a slowdown, the euro is likely to head lower against the dollar, the British pound and to some extent the yen in the coming weeks.

5/ MONEY MARKETS

Money markets have priced out prospects of a negative deposit rate from the ECB despite last week's surprise rate cut and this week's comments from ECB officials, including Executive Board Member Peter Praet and Germany's Joerg Asmussen saying the central bank could still go that route. This could change after flash euro zone PMIs on Thursday.

