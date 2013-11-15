LONDON Nov 15 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ YELLEN SPEAKS
What a difference a week makes. A strong payrolls report on
Nov. 11 and the talk is of the Federal Reserve beginning to wind
back its monetary stimulus earlier than previously expected.
Wind forward to the Nov. 14 Senate panel hearing on Fed
chair-elect Janet Yellen and the talk is all of "looser for
longer". All this does is emphasise how central to the outlook
for financial markets cash from global central banks has become.
And markets will stay in thrall to Fed-speak and key economic
data until it is clear when tapering begins.
* Yellen says stronger jobs growth a Fed imperative
* Minutes of latest Fed meeting due Nov. 20
* Bank of England minutes due Nov. 20
* Turkey rate decision Nov. 19, South Africa Nov. 21
2/ LOOKING BACK, AND FORWARD
This year has been a unqualified win for equity bulls - at
least in the big developed markets. From Wall St to London to
the euro zone and Japan (and even the main frontier market
indices), there have been year-to-date gains of between 20 and
30 percent. It has been a lousy year for bonds, for most
commodities and major emerging markets never really recovered
from the Fed-led tremors and angst of the summer. There are six
weeks to go to year end of course, but for most asset managers
this tends to be a period for thinking, planning and positioning
for the next 12 months. And next year is unlikely to be so clear
cut. Many of the existing themes will dominate the start of
2014. Plentiful and easing money has again been a dominant
feature but so has underlying economic recovery in many of the
depressed western economies. If the latter gains more traction,
then the former will most certainly start to ebb.
* Stocks may be running out of steam
* Yen delivers, tougher times ahead
* OECD twice-yearly economic outlook due Nov. 19
3/ STUCK IN A RANGE
European stocks have been stuck in a tight sub-20
point open/close trading range since the end of October as
debate around when the Fed might taper stimulus, in response to
improving U.S. data, and a weak European earnings season
combined to temper investor confidence lifted by the ECB's
surprise rate cut. The FTSEurofirst 300 tested the lower end of
that range this week, marking the first retracement of the
index's October-November upward grind, but investors will be
Fed-watching closely next week for excuses to pile into a deeper
correction.
* Euro zone revival dents appeal of dividend futures
* French revenue squeeze helps Germany's stock index regain
favour
* Diary of Fed officials' speeches
4/ DEFLATION THREAT
Disinflation and the growing risk of deflation are
threatening major European currencies. The euro and the Swedish
crown join the Swiss franc in battling the threat of deflation
with more investors building bets against these currencies.
Flash euro zone PMI surveys next week will give an indication
whether falling price pressures are weighing on business
activity and if fresh evidence suggests a slowdown, the euro is
likely to head lower against the dollar, the British pound and
to some extent the yen in the coming weeks.
* Deflation threat in Europe may prompt investment rethink
* Euro support from stock market inflows set to wane
* FX COLUMN-2014: annus horribilis for emerging FX?
5/ MONEY MARKETS
Money markets have priced out prospects of a negative
deposit rate from the ECB despite last week's surprise rate cut
and this week's comments from ECB officials, including Executive
Board Member Peter Praet and Germany's Joerg Asmussen saying the
central bank could still go that route. This could change after
flash euro zone PMIs on Thursday.
* German November ZEW data due Nov. 19, Ifo Nov. 22
* Global flash PMIs due Nov. 21
* UK 10-year gilt auction Nov. 19
* Spain, France auction government bonds Nov. 21
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)