LONDON Nov 22 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related
to them.
1/ QE TRAP?
How far, if at all, will global liquidity fall in 2014?
While the Federal Reserve is expected to scale back its bond
buying, the Bank of Japan is likely to maintain its massive
stimulus programme, aiming to double base money through asset
purchases. A question for investors and policymakers is whether
they are cornering themselves in a QE trap. The central banks
have to be careful they do not disturb markets excessively with
even the suggestion of "normalisation" while investors who have
benefited from rallies built largely on central bank cash will
be reluctant to get off the elevator even as they start to fret
about stretched valuations.
2/ EYES ON INFLATION
The coming week may be dominated by the wait for Friday's
November euro zone inflation numbers after last month's slide in
the headline rate to just 0.7 percent set alarm bells ringing
and arguably pushed the European Central Bank to cut interest
rates. Economists polled by Reuters see a slight acceleration in
inflation to 0.8 percent. Thursday's euro zone credit data will
also be closely watched but Thanksgiving week in the United
States might well make it another erratic period.
3/ EURO REBOUND
While the forecast is for euro zone inflation to pick up
slightly, any surprise slowing would trigger more speculation
about further easing steps from the ECB and put pressure on the
euro. The euro has retraced some of its losses since this
month's surprise rate cut and has hit a four-year high against
the yen. On a trade-weighted basis, it is still pinned near
two-year highs, giving little breathing space to exporters, but
also pushing imported inflation lower.
4/ NOT JUST YET
If euro zone inflation comes in as forecast, the pressure on
the ECB to act is diminished, although a host of central bank
officials have said in the past week it is open to taking fresh
steps to support the economy. One such mooted step is a cut in
the ECB's deposit rate to negative but President Mario Draghi
has played down that idea. Euro zone money market rates show
participants expect the ECB to loosen policy in 2014 but there
is little evidence they anticipate a negative deposit rate.
5/ TIME FOR FEAR?
Equity markets have proven remarkably resilient in the face
of weak earnings and policy uncertainty. But there are signs
that a correction could be brewing. While the Euro STOXX 50
Volatility Index has hit a seven-year low, drilling deeper into
the data shows investors may be a little less relaxed about
2014. Technical analysts say the globally-watched VIX index of
volatility on the S&P 500 may be forming a bottom and opening
the door for a rebound. Some investors appear to be taking the
same view, with strong demand for VIX calls, or bets the index
will rise, this week.
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)