LONDON Nov 22 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ QE TRAP?

How far, if at all, will global liquidity fall in 2014? While the Federal Reserve is expected to scale back its bond buying, the Bank of Japan is likely to maintain its massive stimulus programme, aiming to double base money through asset purchases. A question for investors and policymakers is whether they are cornering themselves in a QE trap. The central banks have to be careful they do not disturb markets excessively with even the suggestion of "normalisation" while investors who have benefited from rallies built largely on central bank cash will be reluctant to get off the elevator even as they start to fret about stretched valuations.

* Next year won't be so easy after bumper 2013

* Stories from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit

* Markets finally absorb Fed's two-track message

* COLUMN-Taper on tap, sweeteners at ready

* BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, ECB's Christian Noyer and Benoit Coeure speak in Tokyo on Nov. 25

2/ EYES ON INFLATION

The coming week may be dominated by the wait for Friday's November euro zone inflation numbers after last month's slide in the headline rate to just 0.7 percent set alarm bells ringing and arguably pushed the European Central Bank to cut interest rates. Economists polled by Reuters see a slight acceleration in inflation to 0.8 percent. Thursday's euro zone credit data will also be closely watched but Thanksgiving week in the United States might well make it another erratic period.

* Top investment managers expect more ECB easing in 2014

* Euro zone Nov inflation, Oct jobless data due Nov. 29

* Japan Nov inflation data due Nov. 29

* Euro zone credit data due Nov. 28

3/ EURO REBOUND

While the forecast is for euro zone inflation to pick up slightly, any surprise slowing would trigger more speculation about further easing steps from the ECB and put pressure on the euro. The euro has retraced some of its losses since this month's surprise rate cut and has hit a four-year high against the yen. On a trade-weighted basis, it is still pinned near two-year highs, giving little breathing space to exporters, but also pushing imported inflation lower.

* Counting the cost of currency risk in emerging bond markets

* Rolling global forex report

* Portugal parliament votes on 2014 budget Nov. 26

4/ NOT JUST YET

If euro zone inflation comes in as forecast, the pressure on the ECB to act is diminished, although a host of central bank officials have said in the past week it is open to taking fresh steps to support the economy. One such mooted step is a cut in the ECB's deposit rate to negative but President Mario Draghi has played down that idea. Euro zone money market rates show participants expect the ECB to loosen policy in 2014 but there is little evidence they anticipate a negative deposit rate.

* Euro money markets show scant chance of ECB taking rates sub-zero

* ECB's Praet warns of deflationary pressures in euro zone

* Italy, Germany, Netherlands sell bonds in coming week

* U.S. 2-year bond auction Nov. 25, 5-year Nov. 26, 7-year Nov. Nov. 27

5/ TIME FOR FEAR?

Equity markets have proven remarkably resilient in the face of weak earnings and policy uncertainty. But there are signs that a correction could be brewing. While the Euro STOXX 50 Volatility Index has hit a seven-year low, drilling deeper into the data shows investors may be a little less relaxed about 2014. Technical analysts say the globally-watched VIX index of volatility on the S&P 500 may be forming a bottom and opening the door for a rebound. Some investors appear to be taking the same view, with strong demand for VIX calls, or bets the index will rise, this week.

* Equipment spending to help stocks in 2014

* Miner upgrades may herald better earnings in Europe, but not yet

* Prospect of ECB cash boost encourages bets on Italian banks (Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)