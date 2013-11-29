LONDON Nov 29 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ LONG CENTRAL BANKS

The overwhelming driving force behind investment thinking as the year winds down is still the central banks and the coming week brings them back into sharp focus with the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Reserve Bank of Australia among those facing policy decisions. The big wild card left in 2013 in that respect is the outside chance the Fed may choose to taper next month. It looks unlikely but much of market thinking on that score will be shaped by Friday's November U.S. payrolls data. A report showing more than 200,000 jobs were created would set minds racing again, not least with data showing a much milder hit to the real economy from October's government shutdown than first imagined.

2/ ECB TUG-OF-WAR

The apparent tug-of-war between the ECB hawks and doves has left the market scratching its collective head about whether the bank's next move will be a negative deposit rate or another offering of long-term loans. Traders and investors will be looking for clarity to the ECB staff forecasts due at the coming week's meeting and any steer from President Mario Draghi on which way the majority of policymakers may be leaning.

3/ BEYOND TAPERING

The prospect of "tapering" - the beginning of the end for Federal Reserve monetary stimulus - does not seem to have curbed investors' enthusiasm for developed market equities. Reuters latest global asset allocation poll showed investors cut holdings of bonds to a 3-1/2-year low in favour of stocks. That was partly due to the positive signal on the strength of the economy that follows from a decision to slow money creation. Nonetheless, tapering is still seen as the biggest threat to further equity market gains, meaning the U.S. jobs report is certain to jangle nerves ahead of the Fed's Dec. 17-18 policy meeting. Global investors brace for Fed move, cut North American bonds Loyal friends may save bond market from carnage BREAKINGVIEWS-Chinese "tapering" may worsen U.S. bond woes

4/ WHO BELIEVES IN SANTA CLAUS?

As the festive season approaches, brokers, analysts and investors are again dreaming of the seasonal Santa rally in equities. But, like the man in the red suit, the concept of the rally is a bit of a myth. Over the last two decades, April has been the best-performing month, averaging a 2.6 percent gain on the FTSEurofirst 300. December is only in second place, with a 2.3 percent gain, while September - cited by an old adage as the time to return to the market after the summer holiday - has in fact been the worst with an average drop of 1.6 percent. With European equities already up more than they have risen in any year since 2009 despite falling earnings and a stuttering economy, perhaps scepticism would be advised.

5/ WATCHING GEOPOLITICS

The energy fillip from the Iran nuclear deal proved fleeting, but oil prices will be watched closely as that situation unfolds. Tension between China and Japan is another talking point in Asia, as is the Thai political protests. The euro zone periphery seems calmer, not least with Berlusconi's exit effectively stabilising the coalition government in Italy for a bit. Ukraine's juggling of Brussels and Moscow is another saga still brewing.

* UK Prime Minister David Cameron in Beijing on Dec. 2 (Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Susan Fenton)