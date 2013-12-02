(Repeats item that ran on Friday, with no changes)
LONDON Nov 29 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related
to them.
1/ LONG CENTRAL BANKS
The overwhelming driving force behind investment thinking as
the year winds down is still the central banks and the coming
week brings them back into sharp focus with the European Central
Bank, the Bank of England and the Reserve Bank of Australia
among those facing policy decisions. The big wild card left in
2013 in that respect is the outside chance the Fed may choose to
taper next month. It looks unlikely but much of market thinking
on that score will be shaped by Friday's November U.S. payrolls
data. A report showing more than 200,000 jobs were created would
set minds racing again, not least with data showing a much
milder hit to the real economy from October's government
shutdown than first imagined.
2/ ECB TUG-OF-WAR
The apparent tug-of-war between the ECB hawks and doves has
left the market scratching its collective head about whether the
bank's next move will be a negative deposit rate or another
offering of long-term loans. Traders and investors will be
looking for clarity to the ECB staff forecasts due at the coming
week's meeting and any steer from President Mario Draghi on
which way the majority of policymakers may be leaning.
3/ BEYOND TAPERING
The prospect of "tapering" - the beginning of the end for
Federal Reserve monetary stimulus - does not seem to have curbed
investors' enthusiasm for developed market equities. Reuters
latest global asset allocation poll showed investors cut
holdings of bonds to a 3-1/2-year low in favour of stocks. That
was partly due to the positive signal on the strength of the
economy that follows from a decision to slow money creation.
Nonetheless, tapering is still seen as the biggest threat to
further equity market gains, meaning the U.S. jobs report is
certain to jangle nerves ahead of the Fed's Dec. 17-18 policy
meeting.
4/ WHO BELIEVES IN SANTA CLAUS?
As the festive season approaches, brokers, analysts and
investors are again dreaming of the seasonal Santa rally in
equities. But, like the man in the red suit, the concept of the
rally is a bit of a myth. Over the last two decades, April has
been the best-performing month, averaging a 2.6 percent gain on
the FTSEurofirst 300. December is only in second place, with a
2.3 percent gain, while September - cited by an old adage as the
time to return to the market after the summer holiday - has in
fact been the worst with an average drop of 1.6 percent. With
European equities already up more than they have risen in any
year since 2009 despite falling earnings and a stuttering
economy, perhaps scepticism would be advised.
5/ WATCHING GEOPOLITICS
The energy fillip from the Iran nuclear deal proved
fleeting, but oil prices will be watched closely as that
situation unfolds. Tension between China and Japan is another
talking point in Asia, as is the Thai political protests. The
euro zone periphery seems calmer, not least with Berlusconi's
exit effectively stabilising the coalition government in Italy
for a bit. Ukraine's juggling of Brussels and Moscow is another
saga still brewing.
