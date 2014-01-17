LONDON Jan 17 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week, scheduled events and the Reuters stories related to
them.
1/ EDGING HIGHER
Euro zone peripheral debt and equities have rallied this
year in anticipation of economic recovery in the bloc's most
indebted countries. How far the rally has to go may to some
degree depend on euro zone flash PMI data for January due in the
coming week. If the picture is one of a continuing pick-up, bond
yields, already heading towards four-year lows in Spain and
Portugal and close to eight-year lows in Ireland, could drop
further.
* Irish debt catching up to euro zone mainstream
* Investors lap up Spanish bonds at triple auction
* Spain, Italy grab historic chance to lengthen life of debt
* Euro zone flash PMIs due Jan. 23
2/ TIGHTENING UP
A strong PMI could also put upward pressure on euro zone
money market rates, which have spiked higher this month as
surplus cash in the financial system has fallen to a two-year
low. The Eonia overnight rates at which banks lend to each other
are, discounting month- and year-end distortions, at their
highest since July 2011 and above the European Central Bank's
0.25 percent refinancing rate. With ECB chief Mario Draghi
having said an unwarranted tightening in money market rates
could trigger further policy action, markets will be on alert
for any further rise in Eonia.
* No reason for "irrational inflationary fears" - ECB's
Weidmann
* Money market reports
3/ DOOMED TO DISAPPOINT?
Europe's fourth-quarter earnings season kicks off on Tuesday
with updates from Novozymes, SAP and Unilever. ASML, Bankinter,
Logitech, Nokia are also among those reporting. Most analysts
say earnings will need to improve this year if 2013 double-digit
gains for equities are to be repeated. Overall, StarMine
forecasts that 2013 earnings will undershoot consensus by 0.7
percent in Europe.
* European, U.S. earnings diaries
* Peripheral equity surge to stumble over earnings
* European equity options traders eye Q1 fall then later
rally
* U.S. profits could bounce in 2014 if economy gains steam
4/ DOLLAR OUT OF DOLDRUMS
The dollar's fall since December's shockingly weak payroll
numbers appears to have been a blip. Weekly jobless claims data
on Jan. 16 suggested last month's sharp slowdown in jobs growth
would be temporary and that the Federal Reserve would not alter
its plans to wind down its bond-buying stimulus. Other dollars
are faring less well. Weak jobs data cast doubt on expectations
the Reserve Bank of Australia would not cut further. In Canada,
where the local dollar has been on the slide since October, the
focus will be on a Bank of Canada policy meeting. While no
change in rates is expected, the language of the bank's
statement will determine whether the loonie has further to fall.
* Bank of Canada rate decision Jan. 22
* Bank of Japan rate decision Jan. 22
* Hungary, Turkey rate decisions Jan. 21
* Thailand, Philippines rate decisions Jan. 23
* Canadian, Australian dollar reports
* Australia jobs suffer surprise slide, dollar follows
5/ CHINA DATA DUMP
Chinese fourth quarter 2013 GDP, industrial output, retail
sales and house prices will set the tone for Asian equity and
currency trading early next week. In other emerging markets,
politics are still complicating the picture in Thailand and
Turkey. Thai government officials' comments about "taking back
the capital" appear to mark a hardening of their stance against
protesters and could see a further escalation in tensions. The
market will focus on the central bank's views on the impact the
turmoil is having on the economy at its policy meeting. Turkey's
central bank also meets, with expectations growing that it will
throw in the towel and raise rates by 100 basis points.
* Hungary, Turkey rate decisions Jan. 21
* Thailand, Philippines rate decisions Jan. 23
* European Bank for Reconstruction and Development publishes
economic forecasts Jan. 21
* POLL-World economy on recovery road, but weak inflation
threatens [ID: nL3N0KQ3VJ]
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)