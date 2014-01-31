LONDON Jan 31 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related
to them.
1/ EMERGING DISTURBANCE
Wrenching falls in a range of emerging market currencies
have highlighted the headwinds facing developing economies and
country-level fragilities. After a series of interest rate hikes
and robust words from central bankers, the question is not so
much whether the turbulence can be stopped but where it will
turn up next and whether there will be full-scale contagion to
developed markets. A number of emerging country central banks
meet in the coming week and some will be under greater pressure
to act.
* Financial flows put rich countries at risk from emerging
market turmoil
* Growth, investment at risk from emerging market rate hikes
* Emerging FX sell-off may go on, unlikely to hit majors
hard
* Romania, Uganda rate decisions Feb. 4
* Poland, Croatia rate decisions Feb. 5
* Czech Republic, Serbia, Philippines rate decisions Feb. 6
2/ PRESSURE ON
An unexpected drop in euro zone inflation has raised the
pressure on the European Central Bank to take steps to shore up
a fragile economic recovery and combat any threat of deflation.
Some in markets are already calling for the ECB to cut interest
rates at the coming week's policy meeting.
* Shock euro zone inflation drop puts heat on ECB to act
* Euro zone bond yields, money market rates plunge on low
inflation
* FX COLUMN-Emerging sell-off may force ECB to ease
* Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision Feb. 4
* European Central Bank rate decision Feb. 6
* Bank of England rate decision Feb. 6
3/ GOING STRONG
So far, sales of peripheral euro zone bonds have not been
adversely affected by the emerging market sell-off. Indeed, some
in financial markets suggest such sales could benefit from flows
out of emerging markets. Hitherto, big debt repayments have
provided lots to cash to ensure euro zone auctions go well but
the picture changes in February, when sales of 80 billion euros
will be met by repayments of 14 billion, according to Barclays.
Spain sells debt in the coming week and will be hoping the
auction goes as well as one in Italy on Jan. 30.
* Italian debt in demand amid emerging market turmoil
* Austria sells bonds on Feb. 4, Germany sells 4 billion
euros of 5-year bonds on Feb. 5, France and Spain sell bonds on
Feb. 6
4/ BANK RESULTS
Banks will be a focus of the European earnings season in the
coming week. Many in markets will be keen to know more about the
health of their fixed income, currencies and commodities trading
business, especially after Deutsche Bank blamed a
fourth-quarter loss partly on a fall in revenue at its
debt-trading division.
* Bankia, Credit Agricole results Feb.
3, UBS Feb. 4, Credit Suisse, Danske Bank
Feb. 6
* BBVA joins tentative Spanish bank recovery
* EU watchdog sets out initial terms of bank health check
5/ WORKING AGAIN
The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to cut its monthly bond
purchases by $10 billion weighed on emerging currencies but
solid U.S. fourth-quarter GDP data cheered investors as it
suggested the U.S. economy is strong enough to withstand
stimulus withdrawal. The data highlight in the coming week will
be U.S. payrolls. Investors will be anxious to see whether the
positive trend in the labour markets will be maintained and that
last month's shock fall in job creation was indeed due to lousy
weather.
* Households, trade keep U.S. economy humming in fourth
quarter
* Euro zone final Jan manufacturing PMIs Feb. 3, services
PMIs Feb. 5
* UK manufacturing PMI Feb. 3, services Feb. 5
* U.S. Jan ISM manufacturing PMI Feb. 3
* U.S. Jan ADP employment data Feb. 5
* U.S. Jan non-farm payrolls Feb. 7
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Susan Fenton)