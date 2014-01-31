LONDON Jan 31 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ EMERGING DISTURBANCE

Wrenching falls in a range of emerging market currencies have highlighted the headwinds facing developing economies and country-level fragilities. After a series of interest rate hikes and robust words from central bankers, the question is not so much whether the turbulence can be stopped but where it will turn up next and whether there will be full-scale contagion to developed markets. A number of emerging country central banks meet in the coming week and some will be under greater pressure to act.

* Financial flows put rich countries at risk from emerging market turmoil

* Growth, investment at risk from emerging market rate hikes

* Emerging FX sell-off may go on, unlikely to hit majors hard

* Romania, Uganda rate decisions Feb. 4

* Poland, Croatia rate decisions Feb. 5

* Czech Republic, Serbia, Philippines rate decisions Feb. 6

2/ PRESSURE ON

An unexpected drop in euro zone inflation has raised the pressure on the European Central Bank to take steps to shore up a fragile economic recovery and combat any threat of deflation. Some in markets are already calling for the ECB to cut interest rates at the coming week's policy meeting.

* Shock euro zone inflation drop puts heat on ECB to act

* Euro zone bond yields, money market rates plunge on low inflation

* FX COLUMN-Emerging sell-off may force ECB to ease

* Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision Feb. 4

* European Central Bank rate decision Feb. 6

* Bank of England rate decision Feb. 6

3/ GOING STRONG

So far, sales of peripheral euro zone bonds have not been adversely affected by the emerging market sell-off. Indeed, some in financial markets suggest such sales could benefit from flows out of emerging markets. Hitherto, big debt repayments have provided lots to cash to ensure euro zone auctions go well but the picture changes in February, when sales of 80 billion euros will be met by repayments of 14 billion, according to Barclays. Spain sells debt in the coming week and will be hoping the auction goes as well as one in Italy on Jan. 30.

* Italian debt in demand amid emerging market turmoil

* Austria sells bonds on Feb. 4, Germany sells 4 billion euros of 5-year bonds on Feb. 5, France and Spain sell bonds on Feb. 6

4/ BANK RESULTS

Banks will be a focus of the European earnings season in the coming week. Many in markets will be keen to know more about the health of their fixed income, currencies and commodities trading business, especially after Deutsche Bank blamed a fourth-quarter loss partly on a fall in revenue at its debt-trading division.

* Bankia, Credit Agricole results Feb. 3, UBS Feb. 4, Credit Suisse, Danske Bank Feb. 6

* BBVA joins tentative Spanish bank recovery

* EU watchdog sets out initial terms of bank health check

5/ WORKING AGAIN

The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to cut its monthly bond purchases by $10 billion weighed on emerging currencies but solid U.S. fourth-quarter GDP data cheered investors as it suggested the U.S. economy is strong enough to withstand stimulus withdrawal. The data highlight in the coming week will be U.S. payrolls. Investors will be anxious to see whether the positive trend in the labour markets will be maintained and that last month's shock fall in job creation was indeed due to lousy weather.

* Households, trade keep U.S. economy humming in fourth quarter

* Euro zone final Jan manufacturing PMIs Feb. 3, services PMIs Feb. 5

* UK manufacturing PMI Feb. 3, services Feb. 5

* U.S. Jan ISM manufacturing PMI Feb. 3

* U.S. Jan ADP employment data Feb. 5

* U.S. Jan non-farm payrolls Feb. 7 (Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Susan Fenton)