1/ DIFFERENT ROADS

The divergence between the monetary policy paths of the major central banks becomes clearer by the week. The Bank of England looks to be in pole position to raise interest rates. The U.S. Federal Reserve holds a policy meeting in the coming week and is expected to discuss the next steps on the track leading to higher rates next year. At the other end of the spectrum, the European Central Bank has just cut rates and more easing measures are in the offing. In the coming week, it stops sterilising cash from sovereign bonds it bought at the height of the crisis. The Bank of Japan confirmed on Friday it is keeping the stimulus taps full on.

2/ SHINING STERLING

Focus in the coming week will be on sterling and an increasingly divergent rate path between the BoE and the European Central Bank. For sterling, a break above $1.70 for the first time since August 2009 will hinge on the Federal Reserve's meeting. Should the Fed be expected to maintain a dovish stance, the dollar could come under pressure, not just against the British pound but also against high-yielding emerging market currencies. The Swiss National Bank is expected to keep policy unchanged and reiterate its euro/Swiss franc floor, despite some speculation that the ECB's move to impose negative rates could lead it to take some action on the currency peg.

3/ YIELD FAMINE

Analysts say yields on the euro zone's lowest-rated bonds may resume their fall towards record lows after stalling in recent days due to a busy schedule of debt sales. The outlook for the periphery remains bright as the European Central Bank's monetary policy has never been this loose. In a sign of the times, Cyprus, which only a year ago bailed in bank depositors and imposed capital controls, may come to the market with its first post-bailout bond issue. This would mark the fastest return to commercial borrowing of any of the euro zone states that had to be bailed out at the height of the debt crisis and will be a case study of how deep investors are willing to dig in the ratings pit in their quest for yield.

4/ MONEYFALL

The coming week will be the first in which the European Central Bank will not hold a tender to withdraw funds from money markets and neutralise the effect of its past bond purchases. This will release roughly 160 billion euros into the banking system, applying further downward pressure on bank-to-bank lending rates. The overnight Eonia rate fixed at a record low of 0.043 percent on Thursday, while in the forward market Eonia rates dated for November and December trade as low as 0.02 percent. Some analysts, such as those at Societe Generale, say those rates may even fall into negative territory following the ECB's move to cut the rate it charges banks to deposit their funds with it overnight to minus 0.10 percent.

5/ IRAQ'S BACK

Iraq is back on investors' radar screens after a sharp escalation of a conflict that is threatening civil war and could ultimately break up the country. Investors in Turkey, a major trading partner of Iraq, will be watching events nervously in the coming week. Turkish stocks fell more than 21 percent on Friday and the lira lost 0.6 percent.

