LONDON, June 13 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related
to them.
1/ DIFFERENT ROADS
The divergence between the monetary policy paths of the
major central banks becomes clearer by the week. The Bank of
England looks to be in pole position to raise interest rates.
The U.S. Federal Reserve holds a policy meeting in the coming
week and is expected to discuss the next steps on the track
leading to higher rates next year. At the other end of the
spectrum, the European Central Bank has just cut rates and more
easing measures are in the offing. In the coming week, it stops
sterilising cash from sovereign bonds it bought at the height of
the crisis. The Bank of Japan confirmed on Friday it is keeping
the stimulus taps full on.
* FED FOCUS-Dove-hawk tradeoff could mean earlier rate rise
* FOMC meets June 17-18, issues statement on last day.
* Bank of England minutes June 18, UK inflation data June 17
2/ SHINING STERLING
Focus in the coming week will be on sterling and an
increasingly divergent rate path between the BoE and the
European Central Bank. For sterling, a break above $1.70 for the
first time since August 2009 will hinge on the Federal Reserve's
meeting. Should the Fed be expected to maintain a dovish stance,
the dollar could come under pressure, not just against the
British pound but also against high-yielding emerging market
currencies. The Swiss National Bank is expected to keep policy
unchanged and reiterate its euro/Swiss franc floor, despite some
speculation that the ECB's move to impose negative rates could
lead it to take some action on the currency peg.
* INVESTMENT FOCUS-Press here, Mr Carney, for lower
volatility?
* TAKE-A-LOOK on banks' financial markets trading woes
3/ YIELD FAMINE
Analysts say yields on the euro zone's lowest-rated bonds
may resume their fall towards record lows after stalling in
recent days due to a busy schedule of debt sales. The outlook
for the periphery remains bright as the European Central Bank's
monetary policy has never been this loose. In a sign of the
times, Cyprus, which only a year ago bailed in bank depositors
and imposed capital controls, may come to the market with its
first post-bailout bond issue. This would mark the fastest
return to commercial borrowing of any of the euro zone states
that had to be bailed out at the height of the debt crisis and
will be a case study of how deep investors are willing to dig in
the ratings pit in their quest for yield.
* Yield famine could make bailed-out Cyprus a feast for bond
investors
* EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Germany, France, Spain to sell bonds next
week
4/ MONEYFALL
The coming week will be the first in which the European
Central Bank will not hold a tender to withdraw funds from money
markets and neutralise the effect of its past bond purchases.
This will release roughly 160 billion euros into the banking
system, applying further downward pressure on bank-to-bank
lending rates. The overnight Eonia rate fixed at a
record low of 0.043 percent on Thursday, while in the forward
market Eonia rates dated for November and December trade as low
as 0.02 percent. Some analysts, such as those at Societe
Generale, say those rates may even fall into negative territory
following the ECB's move to cut the rate it charges banks to
deposit their funds with it overnight to minus 0.10 percent.
* ECB "double-checking" whether further measures are
needed-Jazbec
5/ IRAQ'S BACK
Iraq is back on investors' radar screens after a sharp
escalation of a conflict that is threatening civil war and could
ultimately break up the country. Investors in Turkey, a major
trading partner of Iraq, will be watching events nervously in
the coming week. Turkish stocks fell more than 21 percent on
Friday and the lira lost 0.6 percent.
* WRAPUP 5-Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric issues call to fight
Jihadist rebels
* Russia holds rate meeting June 16, Namibia June 18
