LONDON Feb 13 Following are five big themes likely to dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ GREECE STILL THE WORD

At least Greece and its creditors are still talking. After a tense 48 hours, both sides signalled willingness to find a political solution and markets reacted positively. The focus shifts to a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday. Yet the possibility remains that no deal is reached, Greece runs out of money and ultimately leaves the euro zone, a scenario that is not at all priced in. While there has been limited contagion to other euro zone bond markets, it is unlikely a "Grexit" could be ridden out so easily.

* "Grexit" would be no easy ride for austerity-weary Greeks

* Greek failure to pay official lenders could trigger CDS payments

* Euro zone finance ministers meet on Greece Feb. 16; Greek January inflation data Feb. 16

2/ PEACE IN THE EAST?

The coming week will also show whether the initial market optimism that greeted the Ukraine ceasefire deal was merited. Even if it holds, the business of sorting out Ukraine's debts is urgent, regardless of the pledge of $40 billion from the International Monetary Fund and other sources. The deal also lifted Russian assets and perhaps delayed further sanctions, meaning both sides would appear to have an incentive to ensure this ceasefire, unlike last September's, holds.

* "Glimmer of hope" for Ukraine after new ceasefire deal

* Ukraine to get $40 bln, including $17.5 bln from IMF-Lagarde

* Russian capital flight becoming an entrepreneur brain drain

* South Korea/Indonesia rates decisions Feb. 17, Ghana/Namibia Feb. 18

3/ RED FLAGS, BLUE SKIES

Just what will derail this rally? European stocks have hit seven-year highs, with the DAX at a record, with the clear blue sky of a positive earnings season and especially equity yields winning out over any red flags that tend to be raised about Greece, expensive valuations, or economic growth ex-Germany. Truth is, despite the volatile news flow, there is plenty for investors to be positive about: the world economy is still growing, inflows are funnelling into European equities, the market is buzzing with new placements and listings, the earnings season has got off to a good start and 75 percent of European companies have higher cashflow yield than the rate they are paying to borrow funds on the bond market. This does of course mean that the charge of "complacency" will not go away - especially if eventual U.S. and UK interest rate rises deliver a wake-up call that is global, not just currency-related - but investors right now are looking past what could go wrong and dancing to the party music.

* Equities bask in "weird world" of negative yields

* Fund managers bet on battered "small oil" stocks

* Bond investors rip up mandates as yields vanish

4/ EURO TAKES WING

After three weeks of strengthening against the dollar, the euro will be beholden to what happens with the Greek debt saga and whether common ground can be found or not. Regardless, minutes of the last Fed meeting will be scoured for clues to the debate within the central bank on when to tighten monetary policy. In Britain, wages and inflation data will lend direction to high-flying sterling.

* Bank of England sees strong growth but ready to cut rates if needed

* Shifting goal posts on employment may signal slower Fed rate hikes

* Fed/BoE minutes Feb. 18, Reserve Bank of Australia minutes Feb. 17, Bank of Japan rate decision Feb. 18, UK December wages and unemployment data Feb. 18, January inflation data Feb. 17

5/ THUNDERBOLT TO LIGHT UP EURO ZONE?

The coming week brings the monthly preliminary peek at the strength of business activity across the world. Global manufacturing and service sector activity picked up in January, fuelling expectations that overall economic growth is on the rise. Given worries over Greece, the euro zone flash purchasing managers index for February will be closely watched to see if the German "thunderbolt" that lifted fourth-quarter gross domestic product in the currency bloc above forecasts was more than a flash in the pan. Deflation worries persist despite Brent crude oil rising to $60 a barrel from a low of $45.19 last month, and analysts see demand for OPEC oil rising.

* Euro zone economy accelerates thanks to German "thunderbolt"

* Higher oil forecasts suggest OPEC tactics are paying off

* Global flash PMI data Feb. 20, German Feb ZEW Feb. 17 (Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Louise Ireland)