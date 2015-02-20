LONDON Feb 20 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related
to them.
1/ SKATING ON GREECE
Euro zone bond markets have been remarkably resilient in the
face of renewed Grexit fears. Bond yields are near record lows
almost everywhere in the bloc. There is no panic. But while very
few investors are reacting to the headlines coming out of the
Greek/EU negotiations, everybody in European financial markets
and beyond is talking about it with concern. And many holders of
euro zone assets say that, despite firewalls erected in recent
years, if a Grexit came to pass, euro zone bonds and stocks, and
the euro would take a tumble.
2/ GREEK SHRUG
Scary headlines on Greece have had little or no impact on
European equities. Perhaps another sign of complacency on equity
investors' part, as it is unlikely Greece leaving the euro zone
would be a totally benign experience. But clearly some in the
market feel the bull rush into Europe could withstand a Grexit
and even create buying opportunities.
3/ FED WATCHING
After this week's dovish FOMC minutes, in which policymakers
expressed caution about raising rates too soon, and some mixed
U.S. economic data, Fed Chair Janet Yellen's semi-annual
monetary policy testimony to Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday
will be under the microscope. After the minutes, forecasts of a
June hike were seen diminishing but a drop in jobless claims a
day later revived those expectations and pushed the dollar
higher.
4/ TO CUT OR NOT TO CUT?
A batch of central banks across the emerging world are
meeting with many under pressure to cut interest rates. Turkey's
central bank policymakers have been feeling the heat for some
time, with President Tayyip Erdogan lobbying heavily in favour
of a cut. Analysts predict Turkey will cut its main rate when
the central bank meets on Tuesday. Hungary is expected to hold
onto its record-low rates the same day, but resume cuts at a
later date. Israel's central bank will announce a rate decision
on Monday and Egyptian follows suit on Thursday.
5/ ECB COUNTDOWN
With the countdown under way to the launch of the European
Central Bank's 1 trillion euro bond-buying scheme designed to
boost growth and inflation in the euro zone, the key euro zone
data release of the coming week may be Germany's flash inflation
figures for February. Flash business activity data showed the
fastest expansion in seven months but also that companies were
cutting prices, suggesting inflation will stay low for a while.
