LONDON Feb 27 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ QE COUNTDOWN

March is upon us and so is, although the exact date remains uncertain, the launch of the European Central Bank's 1 trillion euro bond-buying programme. Some details of how the scheme will work are still to be nailed down and are likely to be discussed when ECB policymakers meet in Cyprus in the coming week. As for whether QE will achieve its aim of reviving euro zone growth and inflation, some will note that the ECB's favoured measure of market inflation expectations is below where it was when the bond-buying plans was launched, though that may be more linked to the price of oil.

* Portugal may be the big winner of ECB bond-buying

* Italy sells debt at record low costs in pre-QE bond-buying frenzy

* German, Spanish, Italian data may push euro zone inflation higher

* ECB rate/Bank of England rate decisions March 5, Australia March 3, Canada March 5

2/ CORPORATE CASH

ECB QE train is set to kick off as European stock markets have made their best start to a year in over a decade. Markets certainly know how to react to big central-bank stimulus measures, but what about the broader economy? European companies have some $1.1 trillion in cash on their balance sheets and that is only going to get costlier as interest rates are compressed down. This, in many ways, is the possible new transmission mechanism: that central-bank policy pushes companies to put their cash to work on growth, hiring and capital expenditure. With strategists and investors urging these companies instead to return cash direct to shareholders, however, the problem may become political if the real economy fails to feel the benefit of a new wave of cheap money.

* German shares yet to break record as QE looms

* Below the radar, growth in Europe starts swelling company profits

* Global investors lift exposure to stocks as major markets touch record highs

3/ READY TO RUMBLE?

If the past month's relative stability of the dollar against the euro has been just a pause for breath, then by now somebody should be gasping for air, and the past few days have shown signs that the market is finally ready to take off again. The greenback is back above 1.12 per euro and dealers are talking of an attack on 1.10 to come. Consensus among analysts in favour of further dollar gains remains overwhelming. Probably the big outstanding question, however, is whether at some stage, as electoral politics pick up speed in the United States, politicians or policymakers will begin to ask harder questions about how much further they want this to go. St Louis Fed chief James Bullard sounded unfazed, but the real test will be what Fed Chair Janet Yellen and other actual voters at the Fed think.

* INTERVIEW-Fed's Bullard warns over sharp "wake up" call in markets

* TAKE-A-LOOK-Outlook for Federal Reserve policy

* Germany backs Greek extension but bailout fatigue grows

4/ READY FOR A HIKE?

One key question for Fed policymakers is whether the U.S. economy really is ready for higher interest rates. U.S. growth slowed more than initially thought in the first quarter, though accelerating consumer spending suggest the slowdown may not last. With Yellen outlining a roadmap to higher rates via "meeting-by-meeting" consideration of hikes, the focus will be ever closer on data. Non-farm payrolls data on March 6 will, as ever, be closely watched.

* U.S. economy slowed in Q4, but growth outlook still favorable

* U.S. data in the coming week

5/ INDIAN SPRING?

Emerging market investors will be scouring the details of and market reaction to India's first full-year budget under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Released on Saturday, the budget has been billed a 'make-or-break' event and is seen as a test for Modi's stomach for unpopular reforms. His nine-month-old government hopes to put Asia's third largest economy on a path of 8-9 percent growth over the next two years.

* TAKE A LOOK: India to unveil 'make-or-break' budget

* EXCLUSIVE-Subsidy cuts in India's budget may disappoint investors

* COLUMN-India benefits from reform and a bit of luck

* Brazil/Poland rate decisions March 4, Malaysia March 5 (Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Larry King)