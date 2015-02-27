LONDON Feb 27 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ QE COUNTDOWN
March is upon us and so is, although the exact date remains
uncertain, the launch of the European Central Bank's 1 trillion
euro bond-buying programme. Some details of how the scheme will
work are still to be nailed down and are likely to be discussed
when ECB policymakers meet in Cyprus in the coming week. As for
whether QE will achieve its aim of reviving euro zone growth and
inflation, some will note that the ECB's favoured measure of
market inflation expectations is below where it was when the
bond-buying plans was launched, though that may be more linked
to the price of oil.
* Portugal may be the big winner of ECB bond-buying
* Italy sells debt at record low costs in pre-QE bond-buying
frenzy
* German, Spanish, Italian data may push euro zone inflation
higher
* ECB rate/Bank of England rate decisions March 5, Australia
March 3, Canada March 5
2/ CORPORATE CASH
ECB QE train is set to kick off as European stock markets
have made their best start to a year in over a decade. Markets
certainly know how to react to big central-bank stimulus
measures, but what about the broader economy? European companies
have some $1.1 trillion in cash on their balance sheets and that
is only going to get costlier as interest rates are compressed
down. This, in many ways, is the possible new transmission
mechanism: that central-bank policy pushes companies to put
their cash to work on growth, hiring and capital expenditure.
With strategists and investors urging these companies instead to
return cash direct to shareholders, however, the problem may
become political if the real economy fails to feel the benefit
of a new wave of cheap money.
* German shares yet to break record as QE looms
* Below the radar, growth in Europe starts swelling company
profits
* Global investors lift exposure to stocks as major markets
touch record highs
3/ READY TO RUMBLE?
If the past month's relative stability of the dollar against
the euro has been just a pause for breath, then by now somebody
should be gasping for air, and the past few days have shown
signs that the market is finally ready to take off again. The
greenback is back above 1.12 per euro and dealers are talking of
an attack on 1.10 to come. Consensus among analysts in favour of
further dollar gains remains overwhelming. Probably the big
outstanding question, however, is whether at some stage, as
electoral politics pick up speed in the United States,
politicians or policymakers will begin to ask harder questions
about how much further they want this to go. St Louis Fed chief
James Bullard sounded unfazed, but the real test will be what
Fed Chair Janet Yellen and other actual voters at the Fed think.
* INTERVIEW-Fed's Bullard warns over sharp "wake up" call in
markets
* TAKE-A-LOOK-Outlook for Federal Reserve policy
* Germany backs Greek extension but bailout fatigue grows
4/ READY FOR A HIKE?
One key question for Fed policymakers is whether the U.S.
economy really is ready for higher interest rates. U.S. growth
slowed more than initially thought in the first quarter, though
accelerating consumer spending suggest the slowdown may not
last. With Yellen outlining a roadmap to higher rates via
"meeting-by-meeting" consideration of hikes, the focus will be
ever closer on data. Non-farm payrolls data on March 6 will, as
ever, be closely watched.
* U.S. economy slowed in Q4, but growth outlook still
favorable
* U.S. data in the coming week
5/ INDIAN SPRING?
Emerging market investors will be scouring the details of
and market reaction to India's first full-year budget under
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Released on Saturday, the budget
has been billed a 'make-or-break' event and is seen as a test
for Modi's stomach for unpopular reforms. His nine-month-old
government hopes to put Asia's third largest economy on a path
of 8-9 percent growth over the next two years.
* TAKE A LOOK: India to unveil 'make-or-break'
budget
* EXCLUSIVE-Subsidy cuts in India's budget may disappoint
investors
* COLUMN-India benefits from reform and a bit of luck
* Brazil/Poland rate decisions March 4, Malaysia March 5
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Larry King)