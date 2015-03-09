(Repeats Friday's story without changes)

LONDON, March 6 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ BRING OUT YOUR DEBT

The European Central Bank will start buying bonds on Monday. This moment has been anticipated for months and bond yields are at record lows across the euro zone. But even at these low levels some investors might not want to sell to the ECB, thinking yields can go even lower. The ECB is putting into practice President Mario Draghi's 2012 pledge to do whatever it takes to save the euro. That set bond yields up for an unprecedented 2-1/2-year-long rally. It remains to be seen whether bondholders turn out to be party-poopers.

2/ WINDING ROAD

The market is happy to sell the euro but after such a strong, sustained downtrend, the road to parity against the dollar may not be a straight line. It relies a lot on strong US data, with the market choosing to ignore the better tone to European data and inflation expectations, for now. So, even though the euro is at 11-1/2 year lows and looks vulnerable to the ECB's asset purchase programme, it could encounter a sharp short squeeze in coming days.

3/ BECALMED?

Market volatility has declined markedly since last month, with the ECB priming markets for its bond-buying scheme. Equity indexes keep hitting record highs and weekly inflows into Europe are rising. Does that mean there are no more warning indicators? Not necessarily. Correlation is at its lowest for several years and dispersion is rising too. Investors are buying volatility at the margins. But for now investors sense there is still a catch up effect as funds under invested in equities ramp up exposure. If returns stay dispersed, though, the performance of these funds may differ more than expected.

4/ UKRAINE AID, RUSSIA RATES

Ukraine will be hoping to get the green light for its $17.5 billion aid package from the International Monetary Fund executive board, expected to meet this week. Ukraine's parliament approved a raft of austerity amendments, including pension cuts and tax hikes, to its 2015 draft budget last Monday in its efforts to secure the deal and pull the conflict-ravaged nation back from the brink of bankruptcy. Meanwhile Russia's central bank will meet on Friday to decide on its key rate amid an increasing slow down in its economy and the spectre of potentially more western sanctions if there were further violations to the last Ukraine ceasefire agreement. At the last meeting in January, policy makers unexpectedly cut the rate by 200 basis points to 15 percent.

5/ REAL PROGRESS

Monetary policy has dominated macro market pricing since the financial crisis but signs of improvement in the real economy are impossible to ignore. Perfectly timed for ECB chief Draghi's unveiling of the details of the bank's bond-buying scheme, euro zone business growth hit a seven-month high last month, allowing the ECB to upgrade its forecasts for both growth and inflation. On the other side of the Atlantic, U.S. jobs growth accelerated, driving Treasury yield higher as prospects of a Fed rate hike in mid-year grew. The coming week brings a slew of indicators from China where Premier Li Keqiang announced a growth target of 7 percent for 2015, compared with last year's 7.4 percent expansion, which was the lowest for 24 years.

