LONDON, March 13 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related
to them.
1/ 80 WEEKS TO GO
The first week of the ECB's QE programme was a show of
strength as much as a show of potential weakness. The ECB bought
assets worth 10 billion euros in the first three days, showing
market participants their worries that it was unable to meet its
target of buying debt worth 1 trillion euros might have been
unfounded. But its forceful buying is squeezing the pool of
eligible bonds by pushing an increasing number of bond yields
below minus 20 basis points -- the level which the ECB now uses
as a floor for its purchases. After just the first week of a
programme intended to last through 2016 a potentially major
headache was already evident.
* Germany faces hurdle to meet QE share as yields vanish
* Nerves set in as ECB unbottles policy genie
* European Union summit March 19-20
2/ KING DOLLAR
The dollar index has advanced nearly 11 percent this
quarter, crossing 100 for the first time in nearly 12 years.
What happens next will depend whether the Federal Reserve
removes the reference to "patience" in its policy statement on
March 18 and maintains progress towards an interest rate hike in
June. By contrast, the Norwegian central bank is set to cut
rates on March 19, potentially entering a "currency war" that
has already seen Nordic counterparts Sweden and Denmark resort
to negative rates in a bid to counteract the impact of the ECB's
1 trillion euro asset buying programme.
* Investors see higher yields as U.S. jobs data resets Fed
calculus
* POLL-U.S. Fed still set to raise rates in June, but close
call
* Vowing whatever it takes, Denmark says rates not at lower
limit
* Bank of Japan rate decision March 17, Bank of England
minutes March 18
3/ TO PARITY AND BEYOND?
The euro's 3 percent fall against the dollar in the first
week of ECB QE took many in markets by surprise and resulted in
a rash of revisions to forecasts. Many now see euro parity with
the U.S. currency as a way station to lower levels, with Goldman
Sachs forecasting the single currency will hit a new all-time
low of $0.80 by the end of 2017. The coming week's Fed meeting
could be the next nudge lower for the euro.
* Charts show euro testing decades-old support, heading for
dollar parity
* Goldman slashes euro forecasts, sees $0.80 by end-2017
4/ LONG-TERM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
What could the long-term impact be of a new euro-dollar
"normal" on equities and European corporates? The trickle-down
effects of currency swings has already been seen on earnings,
which are set to continue throughout the year, and investment
flows will certainly look to take advantage of the significant
currency moves seen over the past few weeks. But industrials and
automakers could face long-term questions on hedging, investment
plans and capital spending at a time when the euro zone's
competitiveness relative to other currency zones has suddenly
got a shot in the arm. Will euro zone exporters re-think the
past years' trend of outsourcing more production to Eastern
Europe or Asia? Will there be any desire left to capture more of
a dollar cost base? Will a factory in Portugal or Greece
suddenly look like a better idea than buying a U.S. parts
supplier? These may be questions for the long term rather than
the next quarter but they will become increasingly relevant.
* Weak yen/strong Nikkei offers template for euro zone
investors
* Euro/dollar shock forces rethink across world markets
* Earnings: Porsche, J Sainsbury March 17, BMW March 18
5/UKRAINE RESTRUCTURING
Debt restructuring talks between Ukraine and its creditors
are set to get under way in earnest. Finance Minister Natalia
Yaresko has told investors a debt restructuring would involve
principal writedowns, maturity extensions and coupon reductions,
and would involve not only sovereign debt but also debt of some
state-owned firms. Kiev is seeking creditors' help to plug a $15
billion-plus funding gap after striking a deal with the
International Monetary Fund for a $17.5 billion loan.
* Risks to Ukraine turnaround "exceptionally high", IMF says
* IMF cash in bag, a debt moratorium may give Ukraine what
it needs
* GRAPHIC-From fragile five to troubled trio
* Indonesia, Turkey rate decisions March 17
