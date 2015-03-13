LONDON, March 13 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ 80 WEEKS TO GO

The first week of the ECB's QE programme was a show of strength as much as a show of potential weakness. The ECB bought assets worth 10 billion euros in the first three days, showing market participants their worries that it was unable to meet its target of buying debt worth 1 trillion euros might have been unfounded. But its forceful buying is squeezing the pool of eligible bonds by pushing an increasing number of bond yields below minus 20 basis points -- the level which the ECB now uses as a floor for its purchases. After just the first week of a programme intended to last through 2016 a potentially major headache was already evident.

* Germany faces hurdle to meet QE share as yields vanish

* Nerves set in as ECB unbottles policy genie

* European Union summit March 19-20

2/ KING DOLLAR

The dollar index has advanced nearly 11 percent this quarter, crossing 100 for the first time in nearly 12 years. What happens next will depend whether the Federal Reserve removes the reference to "patience" in its policy statement on March 18 and maintains progress towards an interest rate hike in June. By contrast, the Norwegian central bank is set to cut rates on March 19, potentially entering a "currency war" that has already seen Nordic counterparts Sweden and Denmark resort to negative rates in a bid to counteract the impact of the ECB's 1 trillion euro asset buying programme.

* Investors see higher yields as U.S. jobs data resets Fed calculus

* POLL-U.S. Fed still set to raise rates in June, but close call

* Vowing whatever it takes, Denmark says rates not at lower limit

* Bank of Japan rate decision March 17, Bank of England minutes March 18

3/ TO PARITY AND BEYOND?

The euro's 3 percent fall against the dollar in the first week of ECB QE took many in markets by surprise and resulted in a rash of revisions to forecasts. Many now see euro parity with the U.S. currency as a way station to lower levels, with Goldman Sachs forecasting the single currency will hit a new all-time low of $0.80 by the end of 2017. The coming week's Fed meeting could be the next nudge lower for the euro.

* Charts show euro testing decades-old support, heading for dollar parity

* Goldman slashes euro forecasts, sees $0.80 by end-2017

4/ LONG-TERM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

What could the long-term impact be of a new euro-dollar "normal" on equities and European corporates? The trickle-down effects of currency swings has already been seen on earnings, which are set to continue throughout the year, and investment flows will certainly look to take advantage of the significant currency moves seen over the past few weeks. But industrials and automakers could face long-term questions on hedging, investment plans and capital spending at a time when the euro zone's competitiveness relative to other currency zones has suddenly got a shot in the arm. Will euro zone exporters re-think the past years' trend of outsourcing more production to Eastern Europe or Asia? Will there be any desire left to capture more of a dollar cost base? Will a factory in Portugal or Greece suddenly look like a better idea than buying a U.S. parts supplier? These may be questions for the long term rather than the next quarter but they will become increasingly relevant.

* Weak yen/strong Nikkei offers template for euro zone investors

* Euro/dollar shock forces rethink across world markets

* Earnings: Porsche, J Sainsbury March 17, BMW March 18

5/UKRAINE RESTRUCTURING

Debt restructuring talks between Ukraine and its creditors are set to get under way in earnest. Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko has told investors a debt restructuring would involve principal writedowns, maturity extensions and coupon reductions, and would involve not only sovereign debt but also debt of some state-owned firms. Kiev is seeking creditors' help to plug a $15 billion-plus funding gap after striking a deal with the International Monetary Fund for a $17.5 billion loan.

* Risks to Ukraine turnaround "exceptionally high", IMF says

* IMF cash in bag, a debt moratorium may give Ukraine what it needs

* GRAPHIC-From fragile five to troubled trio

* Indonesia, Turkey rate decisions March 17