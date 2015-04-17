LONDON, April 17 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ CRISIS, CATASTROPHE, CHAOS?

Anxiety about the Greek debt crisis is starting to spill over into peripheral euro zone bond markets as the standoff between Athens and its international creditors goes to the wire next week. The European Central Bank's trillion euro asset purchase programme has so far effectively insulated Italian, Spanish and Portuguese markets from the Greece crisis with yields rising only modestly off record lows and default insurance costs subdued. But with Greek state coffers all but bare and the prospect of a debt deal looking bleak, bond market vigilantes may be starting to stir from their QE-induced torpor. The rise in Spanish borrowing costs at its latest debt sale and a widening of peripheral bond yield premiums over German Bunds on Thursday and Friday may be just the first warning shots.

2/ TALKING TOUGH

The tough talking on restructuring Ukraine's debt starts once both sides' proposals are out in the open. Initial signs are that reaching agreement could take a while but that was probably to be expected. Ukraine's government has set itself a June deadline to complete debt talks under a $40 billion funding package backed by the International Monetary Fund. Kiev needs to plug a $15 billion funding gap.

3/ NOT QUITE LEVEL TERMS YET

In a year when dollar rallies have come in waves, a look at the charts suggests the next is about due to roll in. The longest the greenback has trodden water since last May is around six weeks and the current vacillation dates back to March 10. Yet the past month's trading also looks very different to rounds of consolidation last July, November and February. Dollar bulls have made at least two runs at pushing on towards parity with the euro, to no avail. Some argue this has all been happening in minimal liquidity, and that Greece may yet be an important trigger. The euro in trade-weighted terms has also sunk to more lows in the past two weeks. But more major banks are asking themselves whether calls for parity this year should be quite as set in stone as they were a month ago.

4/ EARNINGS TEST

European companies are heading for their best earnings season in four years, sharply outperforming U.S. counterparts on the back of a weak euro and improving economic conditions. Sales updates from Nestle, Danone and Unilever suggest there is more at work in terms of better fundamentals than simply currency effects. European equities have seen 14 straight weeks of inflows, but with the inflows weakening, the strength of this earnings season will also test investor appetite for trades predicated on European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's ability to get the euro zone economy motoring.

5/ OIL AND INFLATION

The price of Brent crude oil has rebounded almost 45 percent from January's lows, driven higher by conflict in Yemen and data showing U.S. production is being cut. This may be significant as the deflation scare that has contributed to a fall in bond yields, in some cases into negative territory, was triggered by a fall in energy prices. If oil keeps rebounding, the projected inflation horizon may well start to shift back up even beyond expected base effects later this year. On the other hand, much of the fillip in euro zone economic activity in the first quarter was helped by oil's slide and so removing some of that windfall may well have negative counterbalancing effects. The most closely watched indicators of the coming week may be global flash PMIs for April, which will show whether the apparent recovery in the euro zone is taking root. If that is the case, that could put further downward pressure on top-rated bond yields, especially since European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi has underlined his determination to maintain its bond-buying scheme until September 2016.

