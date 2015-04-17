LONDON, April 17 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ CRISIS, CATASTROPHE, CHAOS?
Anxiety about the Greek debt crisis is starting to spill
over into peripheral euro zone bond markets as the standoff
between Athens and its international creditors goes to the wire
next week. The European Central Bank's trillion euro asset
purchase programme has so far effectively insulated Italian,
Spanish and Portuguese markets from the Greece crisis with
yields rising only modestly off record lows and default
insurance costs subdued. But with Greek state coffers all but
bare and the prospect of a debt deal looking bleak, bond market
vigilantes may be starting to stir from their QE-induced torpor.
The rise in Spanish borrowing costs at its latest debt sale and
a widening of peripheral bond yield premiums over German Bunds
on Thursday and Friday may be just the first warning shots.
* EXCLUSIVE-Greece scrapes bottom of barrel in hunt for cash
to stay afloat
* Euro zone default insurance markets see little contagion
from Greece
* Euro zone finance ministers meet in Riga on April 24
2/ TALKING TOUGH
The tough talking on restructuring Ukraine's debt starts
once both sides' proposals are out in the open. Initial signs
are that reaching agreement could take a while but that was
probably to be expected. Ukraine's government has set itself a
June deadline to complete debt talks under a $40 billion funding
package backed by the International Monetary Fund. Kiev needs to
plug a $15 billion funding gap.
* Ukraine says first debt proposal does not meet target
* Ukraine, creditors must agree debt deal by June -IMF
official
* Emerging shares seen lagging developed countries for fifth
straight year
* Putin defiant over economy, Ukraine in annual phone-in
3/ NOT QUITE LEVEL TERMS YET
In a year when dollar rallies have come in waves, a look at
the charts suggests the next is about due to roll in. The
longest the greenback has trodden water since last May is around
six weeks and the current vacillation dates back to March 10.
Yet the past month's trading also looks very different to rounds
of consolidation last July, November and February. Dollar bulls
have made at least two runs at pushing on towards parity with
the euro, to no avail. Some argue this has all been happening in
minimal liquidity, and that Greece may yet be an important
trigger. The euro in trade-weighted terms has also sunk to more
lows in the past two weeks. But more major banks are asking
themselves whether calls for parity this year should be quite as
set in stone as they were a month ago.
* History shows UK markets shrug off elections
* Citi seeking to sell retail FX arm -source
* BoE minutes due April 22
4/ EARNINGS TEST
European companies are heading for their best earnings
season in four years, sharply outperforming U.S. counterparts on
the back of a weak euro and improving economic conditions. Sales
updates from Nestle, Danone and Unilever suggest there is more
at work in terms of better fundamentals than simply currency
effects. European equities have seen 14 straight weeks of
inflows, but with the inflows weakening, the strength of this
earnings season will also test investor appetite for trades
predicated on European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's ability
to get the euro zone economy motoring.
* UK car dealerships shine on stock market
* Nearly all to UK stocks vulnerable to EU trading caps
* U.S. earnings diary
5/ OIL AND INFLATION
The price of Brent crude oil has rebounded almost 45 percent
from January's lows, driven higher by conflict in Yemen and data
showing U.S. production is being cut. This may be significant as
the deflation scare that has contributed to a fall in bond
yields, in some cases into negative territory, was triggered by
a fall in energy prices. If oil keeps rebounding, the projected
inflation horizon may well start to shift back up even beyond
expected base effects later this year. On the other hand, much
of the fillip in euro zone economic activity in the first
quarter was helped by oil's slide and so removing some of that
windfall may well have negative counterbalancing effects. The
most closely watched indicators of the coming week may be global
flash PMIs for April, which will show whether the apparent
recovery in the euro zone is taking root. If that is the case,
that could put further downward pressure on top-rated bond
yields, especially since European Central Bank chief Mario
Draghi has underlined his determination to maintain its
bond-buying scheme until September 2016.
* ECB promises "firm" roll-out of money printing
* Brent rises above $64 after Yemen oil field retreat
* IMF says currency shifts support global economic growth
* Global flash April PMI data due April 23
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Catherine Evans)