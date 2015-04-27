LONDON, April 24 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week, scheduled events and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ BLUE SKIES?

As it was a year ago, the dollar's failure to take off again in the past few weeks is being blamed on a winter malaise for the economy, and it is far from clear whether the next week will provide a conclusive step forward. There is the small matter of the Federal Reserve's meeting, due to conclude on Wednesday; it could state more plainly that interest rates are heading higher, and when. Either way, analysts have pointed to some more signs of life in short-term U.S. interest rates in the past two weeks, a reflection of concern that sooner or later the Fed is going to get more certain about all of this. When it does, the market will have to come into line, and the fallout, not least on a number of major emerging markets, may be substantial.

* Part-time 'slack' may be nearing its end as Fed debates hike

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Political wishes can't stop euro fall

* BOJ to keep policy steady next week unless big CPI forecast cut

* Federal Reserve rate decision April 29, Bank of Japan/New Zealand rate decisions April 30

2/ BUND YIELD REBOUND

Bund 10-year yields have trebled in the past week. It sounds less dramatic when considering they rose from as little as 5 basis points, but the latest developments have shown that Greek exit fears - while not causing panic - are still on many investors' minds. With Athens having avoided an immediate default, such fears have eased and helped push Bund yields higher. If Greece convinces its European partners to disburse more aid funds, the sell-off in top-rated German bonds may continue, but the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme remains a powerful force pulling in the opposite direction. Many investors are still unwilling to sell their bonds to the ECB unless yields fall to or below zero. Whether they get their way remains to be seen, but what looks certain at this stage is that Bund yields are unlikely to rise much further.

* Bond flows may prevent ECB from reverting to QE neutrality in April

* ECB risks freezing repo market, ICMA official says

* Euro zone bond auction diary

3/ STERLING NUMBERS

As Britain's election campaign enters its final weeks, investors will be poring over the latest polls and economic data, even though UK markets have barely flinched so far. Prime Minister David Cameron will be hoping growth data on April 28, the last major economic release before the vote on May 7, will help his party's case. It could, if strong, also keep sterling near a five-week high against the dollar.

* UK's Cameron shifts tack as election campaign fails to shift dial

* HSBC looks at moving headquarters from Britain

4/ RUSSIA EASING

Russia's central bank policy makers meet on Thursday to discuss their main policy rate. Given the recent strengthening of the rouble and diminishing inflation concerns, the central bank is widely expected to ease by at least 100 basis points in what would be the third cut this year. The rouble briefly fell below the key level of 50 to the dollar last week, though Russian policy makers said they expected the firming to have finished.

* Rouble has strengthened more than needed - Interfax cites Russian finance minister

* FACTBOX-How low can they go? Central bank policy easing in 2015

* Brazil rate decision April 29, Mexico April 30

5/ DEFLATION DEFLATED

Early days, but so far there has been precious little evidence that the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme is stoking inflation. The coming week brings the latest data - flash readings for April, notably in Germany and throughout the bloc. Euro zone consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in March and are expected to be unchanged for April. The ECB's favoured measure of inflation, the five-year, five-year inflation swap reached a 2015 peak on March 5, the day ECB chief Mario Draghi gave details of the QE plan, and has since fallen. At the bank's latest meeting, he said factors including a lower euro exchange rate and a somewhat higher oil price, to which the inflation swap is closely linked, would push up inflation rates. With Brent crude up 45 percent from its six-year low hit in January, how long will policymakers be worrying about deflation?

* Growth in euro zone business activity crimped by slowing orders

* Bashed-in bank stocks get another look as climate improves

* German preliminary April inflation due April 29, euro zone flash inflation due April 30

* G7 data calendar (Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)