LONDON, April 24 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week, scheduled events and the Reuters stories related to
them.
1/ BLUE SKIES?
As it was a year ago, the dollar's failure to take off again
in the past few weeks is being blamed on a winter malaise for
the economy, and it is far from clear whether the next week will
provide a conclusive step forward. There is the small matter of
the Federal Reserve's meeting, due to conclude on Wednesday; it
could state more plainly that interest rates are heading higher,
and when. Either way, analysts have pointed to some more signs
of life in short-term U.S. interest rates in the past two weeks,
a reflection of concern that sooner or later the Fed is going to
get more certain about all of this. When it does, the market
will have to come into line, and the fallout, not least on a
number of major emerging markets, may be substantial.
* Part-time 'slack' may be nearing its end as Fed debates
hike
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Political wishes can't stop euro fall
* BOJ to keep policy steady next week unless big CPI
forecast cut
* Federal Reserve rate decision April 29, Bank of Japan/New
Zealand rate decisions April 30
2/ BUND YIELD REBOUND
Bund 10-year yields have trebled in the past week. It sounds
less dramatic when considering they rose from as little as 5
basis points, but the latest developments have shown that Greek
exit fears - while not causing panic - are still on many
investors' minds. With Athens having avoided an immediate
default, such fears have eased and helped push Bund yields
higher. If Greece convinces its European partners to disburse
more aid funds, the sell-off in top-rated German bonds may
continue, but the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme
remains a powerful force pulling in the opposite direction. Many
investors are still unwilling to sell their bonds to the ECB
unless yields fall to or below zero. Whether they get their way
remains to be seen, but what looks certain at this stage is that
Bund yields are unlikely to rise much further.
* Bond flows may prevent ECB from reverting to QE neutrality
in April
* ECB risks freezing repo market, ICMA official says
* Euro zone bond auction diary
3/ STERLING NUMBERS
As Britain's election campaign enters its final weeks,
investors will be poring over the latest polls and economic
data, even though UK markets have barely flinched so far. Prime
Minister David Cameron will be hoping growth data on April 28,
the last major economic release before the vote on May 7, will
help his party's case. It could, if strong, also keep sterling
near a five-week high against the dollar.
* UK's Cameron shifts tack as election campaign fails to
shift dial
* HSBC looks at moving headquarters from Britain
4/ RUSSIA EASING
Russia's central bank policy makers meet on Thursday to
discuss their main policy rate. Given the recent strengthening
of the rouble and diminishing inflation concerns, the central
bank is widely expected to ease by at least 100 basis points in
what would be the third cut this year. The rouble briefly fell
below the key level of 50 to the dollar last week, though
Russian policy makers said they expected the firming to have
finished.
* Rouble has strengthened more than needed - Interfax cites
Russian finance minister
* FACTBOX-How low can they go? Central bank policy easing in
2015
* Brazil rate decision April 29, Mexico April 30
5/ DEFLATION DEFLATED
Early days, but so far there has been precious little
evidence that the European Central Bank's quantitative easing
programme is stoking inflation. The coming week brings the
latest data - flash readings for April, notably in Germany and
throughout the bloc. Euro zone consumer prices fell 0.1 percent
in March and are expected to be unchanged for April. The ECB's
favoured measure of inflation, the five-year, five-year
inflation swap reached a 2015 peak on March 5, the
day ECB chief Mario Draghi gave details of the QE plan, and has
since fallen. At the bank's latest meeting, he said factors
including a lower euro exchange rate and a somewhat higher oil
price, to which the inflation swap is closely linked, would push
up inflation rates. With Brent crude up 45 percent from its
six-year low hit in January, how long will policymakers be
worrying about deflation?
* Growth in euro zone business activity crimped by slowing
orders
* Bashed-in bank stocks get another look as climate improves
* German preliminary April inflation due April 29, euro zone
flash inflation due April 30
* G7 data calendar
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)