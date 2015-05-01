LONDON May 1 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ 1/FLASH (CRASH) IN THE PAN?

The moves in European FX and bond markets in the past week were remarkable. The euro chalked up its best week in 3 1/2 years and the 10-year German Bund yield its biggest rise in over two, almost trebling in the process. Suddenly, the euro below parity with the dollar and Bund yields at zero or lower do not seem quite so certain. There was no obvious trigger for the move, but what is clear is there was an overwhelming reappraisal of euro zone inflation expectations. The question is, does this mark the death of deflation in the eyes of investors? Or will the shakeout just open the way up for a resumption of the trade that has been a major driver of global markets this year? Industrial orders and trade data from Germany, and euro zone retail sales and producer prices, could offer further clues to whether this week's dramatic moves will be sustained, extended, or reversed.

2/ MUCH ADO ABOUT BRITAIN'S VOTE

So far the closest-fought British election in 40 years has produced much noise but limited action on markets. Sterling implied volatility has surged to its highest since last year's Scottish independence referendum, but there have been few moves on the exchange rate itself that could not be explained in terms of the dollar trade that has driven most of the forex world over the past year. Some banks have said a reprise of the previous Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition could be the best outcome for sterling, even though Prime Minister David Cameron has pledged a referendum on EU membership. Some see sterling doing well if the Labour opposition and the Lib Dems team and scrap the referendum idea. Markets are wary of a second Scottish referendum if the Scottish National Party joins the government, though there has been no hint of that in the price. A handful of sectors, with energy and banking top of the list, may be vulnerable to political risk. Eyes will be on the final opinion polls before the May 7 vote but markets are leaving it late to get excited.

3/ WATCHING JOBS

Dollar bulls have just endured the greenback's worst monthly performance in four years against a basket of major currencies. After some soft data, including first-quarter GDP, Federal Reserve policymakers downgraded their view of the U.S. labour market and economy, prompting investors to push back expectations for when the central bank will raise interest rates. But even after the past week's lacklustre economic indicators, U.S. Treasury yields have been rising, perhaps suggesting inflation fears are creeping back. There will, as always, be a focus on the coming week's April U.S. non-farm payrolls data. March numbers showed jobs growth slowing sharply and markets will be keen to see how much of that can be ascribed to bad weather.

4/ OIL SLICK

The European oil and gas sector has risen 10 percent over the past month, while European equities overall suffered their first down month of the year. A reversal indeed for a sector that was all but written off for 2015 in terms of earnings. Expectations got so low that some two-thirds of energy firms have beaten expectations with their Q1 results. With the British election less than a week away, this resurgence in energy stocks may offer one extra cushion to protect top FTSE stocks from any pre-election jitters that appear on the horizon - even if the rising underlying oil price also means that the enthusiastic trades driven by "good deflation" may unwind.

5/ NO MORE CUTS

Poland's central bank has become an outlier in its region, having announced an end to its rate-cutting cycle in March while other countries try to curb the growing strength of their currencies as the European Central Bank pumps 60 billion euros a month into the continent's economy. Polish policymakers are widely expected to leave rates unchanged on May 7 as the country gears up for its presidential election this month. But with the zloty having strengthened by more than 5 percent year-to-date, the pressure is rising. Romania is due to announce its rate decision on Tuesday, while the Czech central bank will follow suit on Thursday.

* FACTBOX-How low can they go? Central bank policy easing in 2015 (Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Susan Fenton)