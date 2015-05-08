LONDON May 8 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related
to them.
1/ FIXED LOSSES
When German yields got close to zero last month the Bund lost
its status as arguably the safest asset in the world and the
term 'fixed income' became something of a misnomer. The biggest
two-week rise in yields in more than a decade was a response to
a slight improvement in the inflation outlook, but the scale of
the move was better explained by the extreme positioning before
last month's German inflation data, rather than by any major
turnaround in economic fundamentals. With oil prices retreating,
the rout that gripped bond markets has eased, with 10-year
yields stabilising around 0.60 percent. But are investors
willing to invest in Bunds again or will the recent shake-up
make them wary of the risk of another round of losses? Germany's
10-year Bund auction on Wednesday may offer some clues. As for
the economic fundamentals, investors will eye euro zone flash
first-quarter GDP on May 13.
* Safe-as-houses German Bund turns into risky bet
* Shrinking liquidity exposes markets to crunch
* Euro zone government bond issue diary
2/ BOLT FROM THE BLUE
British Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party's
unexpected election win cheered UK stocks, bonds and sterling
but markets' joy was not unalloyed. Traders are already trying
to assess the implications of Cameron's pledge to hold a
referendum on EU membership and of the pro-independence Scottish
National Party's overwhelming victory north of the border. The
other question is what this all means for Bank of England policy
- will a stable government help lift growth and inflation or
will more austerity dampen the economic recovery and see rate
hikes pushed further into the distance?
* Cameron sweeps to unexpected triumph in British election
* UK markets rally on outright election win for
Conservatives
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Cameron has work cut out to sustain relief
rally
* Bank of England will look past election to inflation risks
ahead
* Bank of England policy decision May 11
3/ STILL ON WATCH
Federal Reserve watchers have been glued to economic data
lately for clues to the interest rate outlook. A rebound in
non-farm payrolls in April was seen as keeping the central bank
on track to raise rates later this year. Instant reaction in the
dollar suggested traders were not fully convinced, however. A
partial reversal in the slide in U.S. Treasury yields lifted the
dollar off a two-month low against a basket of currencies but it
may be too soon to expect another surge in the greenback. The
coming week's data calendar brings retail sales but not much
else in the way of first-rank numbers.
* U.S. jobs growth regains steam, keeping Fed rate hike on
track
* Traders keep bets on Fed hike in December, but barely
* U.S data calendar
4/ UNDERMINED
The three trades underpinning Q1's bumper earnings recovery
in Europe were a weak euro, weak oil and low yields. With the
first two unwinding fast, the recent bond rout was a warning
that the final leg of that "new normal" was also at risk. The
stock market is paying attention - despite a raft of strong
earnings updates in April, European equities are essentially
where they were at the end of March. Investors will be watching
closely to see if a ratcheting up of inflation expectations
could mean a squeeze on the earnings recovery that is
underpinning lofty valuations in Europe.
* Oil falls, heads for weekly loss as ample supply weighs
* Earnings include: Deutsche Post, Zalando, KBC, Easyjet May
12,Alpha Bank, Porsche, Salzgitter, Moller Maersk, SABMiller May
13,Generali, Aggreko May 14,
5/ EBRD RESHAPED
Policymakers and business leaders gather in Tbilisi,
Georgia, in the coming week for the annual meeting of the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The
situation in Greece and the economic fallout from the conflict
between Russia and Ukraine are set to dominate the agenda. Yet
recent EBRD forays into Northern Africa and engagements in
bailout countries Greece and Cyprus are set to reshape the role
of the bank, originally formed in 1991 by rich industrial powers
including the EU and the United States to promote market
economies in the former Soviet bloc.
* Ukraine remembers WW2 with Europe rather than Russia
* EU trade chief says Ukraine deal to start in 2016
* EBRD meets in Tbilisi May 14-15
