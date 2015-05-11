(Repeats item that ran Friday; no changes to text.)

LONDON May 8 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week, scheduled events, and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ FIXED LOSSES When German yields got close to zero last month the Bund lost its status as arguably the safest asset in the world and the term 'fixed income' became something of a misnomer. The biggest two-week rise in yields in more than a decade was a response to a slight improvement in the inflation outlook, but the scale of the move was better explained by the extreme positioning before last month's German inflation data, rather than by any major turnaround in economic fundamentals. With oil prices retreating, the rout that gripped bond markets has eased, with 10-year yields stabilising around 0.60 percent. But are investors willing to invest in Bunds again or will the recent shake-up make them wary of the risk of another round of losses? Germany's 10-year Bund auction on Wednesday may offer some clues. As for the economic fundamentals, investors will eye euro zone flash first-quarter GDP on May 13.

2/ BOLT FROM THE BLUE

British Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party's unexpected election win cheered UK stocks, bonds and sterling but markets' joy was not unalloyed. Traders are already trying to assess the implications of Cameron's pledge to hold a referendum on EU membership and of the pro-independence Scottish National Party's overwhelming victory north of the border. The other question is what this all means for Bank of England policy - will a stable government help lift growth and inflation or will more austerity dampen the economic recovery and see rate hikes pushed further into the distance?

3/ STILL ON WATCH

Federal Reserve watchers have been glued to economic data lately for clues to the interest rate outlook. A rebound in non-farm payrolls in April was seen as keeping the central bank on track to raise rates later this year. Instant reaction in the dollar suggested traders were not fully convinced, however. A partial reversal in the slide in U.S. Treasury yields lifted the dollar off a two-month low against a basket of currencies but it may be too soon to expect another surge in the greenback. The coming week's data calendar brings retail sales but not much else in the way of first-rank numbers.

4/ UNDERMINED

The three trades underpinning Q1's bumper earnings recovery in Europe were a weak euro, weak oil and low yields. With the first two unwinding fast, the recent bond rout was a warning that the final leg of that "new normal" was also at risk. The stock market is paying attention - despite a raft of strong earnings updates in April, European equities are essentially where they were at the end of March. Investors will be watching closely to see if a ratcheting up of inflation expectations could mean a squeeze on the earnings recovery that is underpinning lofty valuations in Europe.

5/ EBRD RESHAPED

Policymakers and business leaders gather in Tbilisi, Georgia, in the coming week for the annual meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The situation in Greece and the economic fallout from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine are set to dominate the agenda. Yet recent EBRD forays into Northern Africa and engagements in bailout countries Greece and Cyprus are set to reshape the role of the bank, originally formed in 1991 by rich industrial powers including the EU and the United States to promote market economies in the former Soviet bloc.

EBRD meets in Tbilisi May 14-15 (Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Susan Fenton)