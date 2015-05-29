LONDON May 29 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week, and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ IT'S THE ECONOMY, STUPID
Investors have much to chew on in the coming week with Greek
aid talks go to the wire, European Central Bank and Bank of
England policy meetings and U.S. non-farm payrolls and euro zone
flash inflation data. The euro zone inflation data on Tuesday
come a day before the ECB meeting. Given falling market
inflation expectations, the figures may further illustrate the
scale of the task the central bank faces in reflating the
currency bloc with its 1 trillion-euro asset purchases.
Market-moving U.S. labour data will be key for market views on
when the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates after
Friday's report showing the economy shrank in the first quarter.
Financial markets may be in for a double whammy as Greece's IMF
repayment is due the same day.
2/ EN VOGUE
The dollar is back in favour, and the cleanest way to
express a bullish dollar view has been by buying it against the
yen, rather than the euro. As usual, a lot will ride on the U.S.
payrolls data, while investors seeking safety from the Greek
debt problems are continuing to pile into the safe-haven Swiss
franc. Commodity currencies, meanwhile, continue to suffer with
the New Zealand dollar languishing at near five-year lows.
2/ CHINA RISKS
European markets have been lurching to and fro over Greece
for weeks (and years, let's face it). But Europe and its euro
tribulations look like a total sideshow next to the gargantuan
risks and leverage being taken in Chinese stocks. The irony is
that even if the risk of a big Chinese equity meltdown would
seem to have little direct impact on Europe, it has been years
since a major bourse took a big sustained hit; traders are
citing the summer of 2011 (not just 2008) and the ways in which
liquidity has a tendency to evaporate in moments of extreme
stress. At a time when bets are increasingly going one way,
reversal ripple effects could be bigger than feared.
4/ ZERO BOUND
Germany's auction of five-year debt on Wednesday will prove
to be a big test of investor demand, as the market finds a
firmer footing after weeks of violent price swings. German
five-year yields dipped briefly back into negative territory for
the first time in nearly a month on Friday, a low-water mark
that may play on the mind of prospective investors.
5/ POLICY CONUNDRUMS
Some of the biggest emerging economies - India, Brazil,
Mexico and Poland - have interest rate meetings and India's 7.5
percent growth in the first quarter makes it less likely the
central bank will heed the call for rate cuts. Brazil too is a
close call - the central bank has hinted at a 50-basis-point
hike to 13.75 percent even though the economy is expected to
shrink 1 percent in 2015. Poland and Mexico will hold rates
steady, even though the former is in deflation. Another market
to focus on is Turkey, which is likely to suffer volatility in
the week before June 7 elections. With the ruling AKP possibly
failing to win a majority in parliament, the lira is trading at
two-week lows.
