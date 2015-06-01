LONDON, June 1 Following are five big themes likely to dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the coming week, and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ IT'S THE ECONOMY, STUPID

Investors have much to chew on in the coming week with Greek aid talks going to the wire, European Central Bank and Bank of England policy meetings and U.S. non-farm payrolls and euro zone flash inflation data. The euro zone inflation data on Tuesday come a day before the ECB meeting. Given falling market inflation expectations, the figures may further illustrate the scale of the task the central bank faces in reflating the currency bloc with its 1 trillion-euro asset purchases. Market-moving U.S. labour data will be key for market views on when the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates after Friday's report showing the economy shrank in the first quarter. Financial markets may be in for a double whammy as Greece's IMF repayment is due the same day.

* ANALYSIS-Greek PM faces tough choices in shrinking window for aid deal

* WRAPUP 4-U.S. economy contracts in Q1; dollar hurts corporate profits

* ANALYSIS-May's market tremors could reflect fear of 'groupthink'

2/ EN VOGUE

The dollar is back in favour, and the cleanest way to express a bullish dollar view has been by buying it against the yen, rather than the euro. As usual, a lot will ride on the U.S. payrolls data, while investors seeking safety from the Greek debt problems are continuing to pile into the safe-haven Swiss franc. Commodity currencies, meanwhile, continue to suffer with the New Zealand dollar languishing at near five-year lows.

* INTERVIEW-Moody's says Greek euro exit would change nature of euro

* BREAKING VIEWS-Euro pessimists are tkaing the long view

3/ CHINA RISKS

European markets have been lurching to and fro over Greece for weeks (and years, let's face it). But Europe and its euro tribulations look like a total sideshow next to the gargantuan risks and leverage being taken in Chinese stocks. The irony is that even if the risk of a big Chinese equity meltdown would seem to have little direct impact on Europe, it has been years since a major bourse took a big sustained hit; traders are citing the summer of 2011 (not just 2008) and the ways in which liquidity has a tendency to evaporate in moments of extreme stress. At a time when bets are increasingly going one way, reversal ripple effects could be bigger than feared.

* INVESTMENT FOCUS-Chinese smog offers ray of light to European firms

* UPDATE 1-Mobile apps turn bedroom traders into star professionals

4/ ZERO BOUND

Germany's auction of five-year debt on Wednesday will prove to be a big test of investor demand, as the market finds a firmer footing after weeks of violent price swings. German five-year yields dipped briefly back into negative territory for the first time in nearly a month on Friday, a low-water mark that may play on the mind of prospective investors.

* Euro zone government bond issue diary

* Market calm on Grexit an eerie recall of pre-Lehman bets

5/ POLICY CONUNDRUMS

Some of the biggest emerging economies - India, Brazil, Mexico and Poland - have interest rate meetings and India's 7.5 percent growth in the first quarter makes it less likely the central bank will heed the call for rate cuts. Brazil too is a close call - the central bank has hinted at a 50-basis-point hike to 13.75 percent even though the economy is expected to shrink 1 percent in 2015. Poland and Mexico will hold rates steady, even though the former is in deflation. Another market to focus on is Turkey, which is likely to suffer volatility in the week before June 7 elections. With the ruling AKP possibly failing to win a majority in parliament, the lira is trading at two-week lows.

* Data shows Indian growth outstrips China's but economists doubtful

* Brazil's economy shrinks in 1st quarter, recession seen [ID: nL1N0YK0L3] (Compiled by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Larry King)