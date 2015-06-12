LONDON, June 12 Following are five big themes likely to dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ RIP ZIRP?

The coming week could see U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen begin preparing markets and American consumers for the first Fed interest rate hike since 2006. At one point, the Fed's June meeting was seen as the one at which rates would finally rise. After a ropey first quarter in the U.S. economy, lift-off looks more likely in September or December. Ahead of the meeting, markets have been jittery and 10-year Treasury yields have risen as high as 2.5 percent. Even though a Fed hike has long been anticipated, when it comes it will be uncharted territory for many market professionals, who were not working when U.S. rates last went up.

2/ JUNE ADVENTURES

Another meeting of euro zone finance ministers to discuss Greece and the Fed meeting to debate the need for an interest rate hike this year is likely to keep Bunds volatile in the coming week. Bunds had one of their worst sell-offs in the past two months, with yields jumping from near zero to above 1 percent. The magnitude of the move has taken most in the market by surprise and analysts say it is hard to see when it will stop. Large debt repayments in July might help, but there is still some way to go. Meanwhile, the euro is following Bund yields like a hawk, with the correlation at its highest since February 2013. June is likely to be a bad month for those who don't like volatility.

3/ INSURANCE FIRST

The Swiss National Bank and the Norges Bank are among a raft of central banks due to meet in the coming week. The SNB is not expected to do much, although a tiny minority expect it to cut interest rate even more deeper into negative territory to prevent the upward pressure on the safe-haven franc. A majority of investors, though, expect the Norwegian central bank to cut rates to 1 percent, as the economy slows amid falling investments and subdued oil prices. Investors will also keep an eye on Denmark, which goes to the polls on June 18.

4/ POLITICAL THEATRE

Candidates for Argentina's Oct. 25 presidential election must announce their running mates by June 20. The tightly fought poll looks likely to pitch the front-running candidate for the ruling party, Daniel Scioli, against Buenos Aires Mayor Mauricio Macri, seen by many investors as the best bet for dismantling currency and trade controls. Scioli's choice of running mate will be a sign of how much influence the outgoing president, Cristina Kirchner, could yield if her party clings on to power. Meanwhile in Turkey, investors will watch closely for progress on the formation of a coalition government after President Tayyip Erdogan's AK party failed to secure a majority, thwarting his ambition to accumulate greater power. Erdogan has appealed to rival parties to leave egos aside and swiftly form a new government. However, many predict this will be a difficult task with some expecting fresh snap elections in the near future. Argentine opposition candidate Massa stays in presidential race

5/ CLOUDY SKIES

The Paris Air Show kicks off in the coming week and will be a chance for investors and plane-spotters to gauge the health of an industry powered by U.S. dollar and oil prices - two assets that have been at the epicentre of market volatility so far this year. In the recent past, airlines looked to beef up capacity as oil prices fell and economies improved; now talk is turning to worries of overcapacity and ticket discounting to make sure those seats are filled. The orders may be pouring in for Airbus and Boeing jetliners, but recent currency swings, as well as their ability to ramp up production to deliver on those commitments, will be in the spotlight.

* Graphic on global airline profit forecastslink.reuters.com/heq84w