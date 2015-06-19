LONDON, June 19 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ CLOSE TO THE EDGE

Euro zone finance minister said on Thursday they had nothing new to discuss on Greece, but they will meet again on Monday afternoon to prepare for an evening summit of the bloc's political leaders. As withdrawals from Greek banks accelerate, the stakes are getting higher, leaving plenty of scope for volatility in markets until things are decided one way or another. In the past week, the debt markets of Italy, Spain and Portugal, which are at the mercy of Greece-related headlines, suffered one of the most serious episodes of contagion since the height of the crisis in 2012. Trading since has been very volatile, not least due to the uncertainty of what the impact of a Grexit might be in a world in which central banks can play a dominant role in markets.

2/ FED WATCH

The Fed's June meeting, once seen as the one at which rates would rise, added little to the speculation about the tightening timetable. Later this year, possibly September, still seems to be the best guess. Changes to the dot plots signal rates will rise far less than in previous cycles. That helped push U.S. stocks higher and took some heat out of the dollar. U.S. data will stay under the microscope.

3/ EURO UNRUFFLED

For currency investors there is a remarkable degree of calm about a possible Grexit. Mild upward pressure on options to hedge euro exposure and on the safe-haven Swiss franc has been evident in recent weeks, but overall the euro has been untroubled by Greece's woes. Otherwise, attention in the foreign exchange market is on the British pound, which is at a seven-year high against a trade-weighted basket as wages climb and investors bring forward expectations of a rate hike by the Bank of England.

4/ LET'S TALK

Talks between Ukraine and its creditors could gather pace in the coming days after Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko submitted a fresh restructuring proposal. She also said Kiev would continue to service all its debts for now, but warned payments could be halted if bondholders did "not use this last chance to reach an agreement". Yaresko said she hoped introducing an economic growth-related instrument to the negotiation could help clinch a deal. Ukraine and its creditors have been at odds on whether a haircut, a writedown in the principal of the bond, is needed or not.

5/ A NATION OF SHOPKEEPERS

British supermarket Tesco's first-quarter trading update in the coming week will be closely watched. Data and headlines have pointed to good times for the British consumer, with wage growth at a four-year high and low inflation overall seen propelling consumer spending to its best year in a decade. That said, retail sales numbers showed a sharp slowdown in May, while in June negative bets against UK supermarket stocks hit a record high. Weak figures from Morrisons, Sainsbury, Asda and Tesco earlier this year appeared to point to tough competition from discounters Aldi and Lidl. Perhaps recent slowing sales at Poundland could give some hope that competition at the low end might be fading - though at a P/E of 21.9, Tesco is already trading at a higher valuation than its main rivals.

(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson; editing by John Stonestreet)