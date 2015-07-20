(Repeats Friday story without changes)
LONDON, July 17 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ BACK TO FUNDAMENTALS
With a Greek exit from the euro averted for now and Chinese
markets looking calmer, economic data and the fall in energy
prices is now front and centre in investors' minds. The most
closely watched indicators will be preliminary purchasing
manager indexes - a proxy for growth - for a steer on the global
economic recovery. The euro zone and U.S. data in particular
could give impetus to the diverging monetary policy outlook
between the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve. Those
views could be challenged if the oil price keeps falling as that
may see the projected inflation horizon start to shift back down
in coming months.
* Opportunities open up as U.S., UK prepare to go it alone
on rates
* ANALYSIS-Counting the cost for Greece and Europe
2/ BLURRY PICTURE
Barring any weekend surprises, the Greek crisis looks to
have been put to bed for a while as far as euro zone debt
markets are concerned. But what will the next focus be? Among
the choices, a possible Federal Reserve rate hike in coming
months, the large euro zone debt redemptions relative to supply
or the still subdued inflation and growth outlook. The fact that
during the Greece talks the option of it temporarily leaving the
euro zone was on the table might revive concerns about the large
debt piles in Italy, Spain and Portugal. The possibilities are
numerous but after a tense few months, investors may just take a
summer break and let ECB quantitative easing do the job.
* Grexit averted but euro zone debt problems still a
headache
* ANALYSIS-IMF threat to pull out of Greek bailout
challenges Germany
3/ DIFFERENT STROKES
With some big political risks that had distracted markets
since March fading, currency markets have returned to the themes
that have dominated the past year. For the dollar and sterling
the rest of the summer promises more speculation over the timing
of interest rate hikes that still, pound for proverbial pound,
are likely to push both units up. Expectations of moves look
increasingly well-grounded, though the pace of tightening after
that less so. Everyone else, be it China, Australia, Canada or
New Zealand, is headed in the opposite direction and that should
bode well for dollar bulls. It remains to be seen whether they
can be persuaded to plough on in a week that promises little in
top-line U.S. data and the start of the summer lull. For
sterling, all eyes will be on retail sales and the latest Bank
of England minutes. Governor Mark Carney's comments this week
suggested the debate there is changing, to say the least.
* Even before Fed moves, euro-dollar rate play may be close
to over
* INVESTMENT FOCUS- Real test of euro now would be a
stronger currency
4/ PLAYING CATCH-UP
Following a slew of results from U.S. banks, it will soon be
Europe's turn. With the European Central Bank's QE package seen
as the key to unlocking bank lending in the euro zone and new
management at the helm of big groups such as Deutsche Bank and
Credit Suisse, there's a lot riding on a recovery for European
banks. Their shares are up around 18 percent year-to-date,
versus only about 6 percent for the top U.S. banks index. The
problem is that while there is a lot more catch-up potential for
Europe versus the U.S. in terms of restructuring and
cost-cutting, there is also potential to lose market share to
stronger rivals from across the Atlantic, especially in
investment banking. Morgan Stanley analysts expect dollar
revenue growth for U.S. banks to outpace European banks this
year; the second quarter may bear this prediction out.
* European luxury and auto shares in the crosshairs of China
concerns
* 'Cash is King': ETF targets Europe's cash generators
5/ EMERGING CENTRAL BANKS
A raft of major emerging market central banks are holding
monetary policy meetings and capturing investors' attention.
Hungary's central bank is seen trimming rates again when meeting
on Tuesday, though analysts expected this could be the last cut
of the cycle. Analysts were divided on whether South Africa's
central bank would hike interest rates to prop up the weak rand
and stem inflationary pressure or stick to no change given the
sickly outlook for growth in its decision on Thursday. Meeting
on the same day, Turkish policy makers are expected to take no
action though much attention will be on the outlook for the weak
lira. Nigeria's policymakers meet on Tuesday with the country
facing increasing pressure to devalue its currency.
* POLL-South Africa expected to raise rates July 23, but
close call
* POLL-Hungary seen slowing and perhaps ending rate cuts
next week
(Compiled by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Hugh Lawson)