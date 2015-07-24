LONDON, July 24 Following are five big themes
likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the
coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ FED UP
The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting will be front
and centre of investors' minds in the coming week as they look
for clarity on whether policymakers will hike interest rates in
September. Subdued inflation on the persistent fall in commodity
prices amid further signs of slowing demand in China could stay
the Fed's hand despite indications from Fed Chair Janet Yellen
that she was leaning towards a September hike. Financial markets
have so far been reluctant to price in U.S. rate rises: Fed fund
futures are only pricing in a 17 percent chance of an increase
at the September meeting while U.S. 10-year Treasury yields have
fallen to their lowest in over two weeks around 2.25 percent.
Any hints that Yellen and Co are looking beyond the oil price
decline and entertaining thoughts of a hike sooner rather than
later could jolt the market's complacency and exacerbate moves
in holiday-thinned trade.
* Fed staff sees one U.S. rate hike this year, inflation
stuck in low gear
* GLOBAL ECONOMY-Second half of 2015 begins on shaky note
2/ DOLLAR BILL
If you listen to the bulls every week might seem like the
moment when the dollar takes off again against the euro, but it
has now been a full four months since the greenback has made any
real gains. The consensus in that time has switched from
speculation over when - not if - do we reach parity, to lots of
talk about the likely slow and gradual pace of U.S. rate rises.
The past fortnight's shifts in Fed mood music have done little
to really change that. Will next week's meeting do anything
other than repeat the message that a rise "this year" is likely?
With just two months to go until September, when a lot of banks
are still saying the Fed will hike, something has to give soon.
Very little time for Janet Yellen to start giving harder
indications on timing if she is to deliver then.
* Central banks dump up to $20 bln FX reserves in Q2 - Citi
* Investors begin "capitulation" selling of EM, gold,
resources -BAML
3/ BACK TO BASICS
At the end of a stressful month in which Greece rubbed
shoulders with a return to the drachma, euro zone government
bond markets are likely to turn their attention to fundamentals
again. Inflation is expected to have edged higher in July, but
investors are likely to look ahead to price growth prospects
after China's economic slowdown has pushed metal prices to
multi-year lows, while oil prices are also tanking. That,
together with an avalanche of debt redemptions and coupon
payments, is likely to put a cap on yields in the coming week.
* ANALYSIS-Grexit debate down but not out, Argentina lessons
remain
* ECB stimulus may finally reach Greece, but "what's the use
anyway?"
4/ COMMODITIES CRUNCH
A slump in metals prices this week and worries over China's
growth prospects have heightened investor scrutiny of whether
mining companies have the ability to weather the storm ahead.
China accounts for almost half of global copper demand, 70
percent of iron ore consumption and vies with India to be the
top gold consumer. The ripples have spread across Europe,
however, with UK blue-chips relatively skewed to mining stocks.
* INVESTMENT FOCUS-With metals slumping, investors seek
miners that can weather storm
5/ BRICS CONUNDRUM
Two of the BRICS states - Brazil and Russia - hold central
bank meetings next week, coinciding with a time when slumping
commodity prices are hitting both economies hard. The Brazilian
real is at a 12-year low against the dollar while falling oil
prices are likely to weigh on the rouble. However while the
Russian central bank is likely to cut rates by half a percent,
there are signs Brazil will extend its tightening cycle by
another 50 bps. Another member of the group, South Africa,
raised interest rates by 25 basis points this week. Mexico and
Israel are expected to keep rates on hold.
* Shrinking trade pressures emerging market growth,
investment
* African bond rush goes on despite risks to borrowers,
investors
