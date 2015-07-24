LONDON, July 24 Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ FED UP

The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting will be front and centre of investors' minds in the coming week as they look for clarity on whether policymakers will hike interest rates in September. Subdued inflation on the persistent fall in commodity prices amid further signs of slowing demand in China could stay the Fed's hand despite indications from Fed Chair Janet Yellen that she was leaning towards a September hike. Financial markets have so far been reluctant to price in U.S. rate rises: Fed fund futures are only pricing in a 17 percent chance of an increase at the September meeting while U.S. 10-year Treasury yields have fallen to their lowest in over two weeks around 2.25 percent. Any hints that Yellen and Co are looking beyond the oil price decline and entertaining thoughts of a hike sooner rather than later could jolt the market's complacency and exacerbate moves in holiday-thinned trade.

2/ DOLLAR BILL

If you listen to the bulls every week might seem like the moment when the dollar takes off again against the euro, but it has now been a full four months since the greenback has made any real gains. The consensus in that time has switched from speculation over when - not if - do we reach parity, to lots of talk about the likely slow and gradual pace of U.S. rate rises. The past fortnight's shifts in Fed mood music have done little to really change that. Will next week's meeting do anything other than repeat the message that a rise "this year" is likely? With just two months to go until September, when a lot of banks are still saying the Fed will hike, something has to give soon. Very little time for Janet Yellen to start giving harder indications on timing if she is to deliver then.

3/ BACK TO BASICS

At the end of a stressful month in which Greece rubbed shoulders with a return to the drachma, euro zone government bond markets are likely to turn their attention to fundamentals again. Inflation is expected to have edged higher in July, but investors are likely to look ahead to price growth prospects after China's economic slowdown has pushed metal prices to multi-year lows, while oil prices are also tanking. That, together with an avalanche of debt redemptions and coupon payments, is likely to put a cap on yields in the coming week.

4/ COMMODITIES CRUNCH

A slump in metals prices this week and worries over China's growth prospects have heightened investor scrutiny of whether mining companies have the ability to weather the storm ahead. China accounts for almost half of global copper demand, 70 percent of iron ore consumption and vies with India to be the top gold consumer. The ripples have spread across Europe, however, with UK blue-chips relatively skewed to mining stocks.

5/ BRICS CONUNDRUM

Two of the BRICS states - Brazil and Russia - hold central bank meetings next week, coinciding with a time when slumping commodity prices are hitting both economies hard. The Brazilian real is at a 12-year low against the dollar while falling oil prices are likely to weigh on the rouble. However while the Russian central bank is likely to cut rates by half a percent, there are signs Brazil will extend its tightening cycle by another 50 bps. Another member of the group, South Africa, raised interest rates by 25 basis points this week. Mexico and Israel are expected to keep rates on hold.

(Compiled by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Hugh Lawson)