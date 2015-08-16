Aug 14 Following are five themes likely to dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them: 1/ FRAGILE CHINA The People's Bank of China restored calm to markets with soothing words that there was no reason for the yuan to fall further after Aug. 11's devaluation, but the repercussions of the move will last longer. Concern is likely to intensify that the world's second-largest economy is slowing more than previously thought, while downward pressure on commodity prices, especially oil, is squeezing inflation expectations worldwide. This has already led some to question whether now is the time for the Federal Reserve to be raising interest rates. The coming week's minutes of the latest Fed meeting and U.S. consumer price inflation will be in sharp focus. * China's FX move raises question: where's the inflation? * FOMC minutes, U.S. July CPI data due Aug. 19; UK July inflation due Aug. 18 2/ QE UNDERMINED The European Central Bank's favourite measure of the market's long-term inflation expectations is within a whisker of pre-QE levels. One-year price growth expectations have fallen close to zero and are less than a fifth what they were in June as worries about China's economic slowdown undermine the effect of ECB bond-buying. Just weeks ago, financial markets were able to imagine a world in which the ECB would taper its asset purchases before the September 2016 due date. Now, less than six months into the programme, investors contemplate longer and more determined bond buying. The euro zone grew less than expected in the second quarter, while the outlook for the rest of the year might be dampened by events in China. Despite better news on Greece, the region's bond markets look set for a hot August. * Commodity selloff revives worries ECB may miss Bund buying target * Euro zone economy slows as France stalls and China risk looms * Greek PM faces biggest party revolt yet as bailout approved 3/ WAR FOOTING Clear losers from the yuan devaluation have been emerging market currencies - the Malaysian ringgit, for example, hit a 17-year low in its wake. The question is whether the weaker yuan will trigger a new "currency war" of competitive devaluations. Some analysts decry this notion but China's trade partners are hurting. Meanwhile, the euro has emerged as a winner as carry trades funded in the currency are unwound. * COLUMN-EM will suffer no matter how China plays out * Turkey's central bank steps in as lira hits another record low * Euro a clear winner from Chinese devaluation 4/ HOW MUCH FURTHER? Losses of more than 3 percent in European stock markets the day after the yuan devaluation show how vulnerable western blue chips are to a China crisis. At the same time, Wall Street's bull market looks increasingly tired and exhausted. The S&P 500 index turned negative for 2015 in recent days after flat-lining all year. And even though U.S. corporate earnings have, as usual, beaten the doomsayers' forecasts, many say that with the dollar still strong, it is hard to see what could trigger another rally. * Yuan devaluation exposes European exporters * Earnings season show euro zone's gain, FTSE's pain * U.S. earnings calendar 5/ UKRAINE DEADLINE After two days of talks in California, the pressure is on for Kiev and its creditors to come up with a plan of how to restructure $19 billion of the country's debt. Talks have dragged on for five months and exchanges have been acrimonious at times, but two straight days of detailed and high-level talks led some investors to hope a resolution could be found in the coming weeks. Crucial debt payment deadlines are looming, with Kiev due to pay a $60 million coupon on Aug. 23 and a $500-million bond maturing on Sept. 23. * Ukraine and creditors to talk again Friday as deal remains elusive * Ukraine GDP falls 14.7 pct y/y - statistucs committee * Ukraine hopes for new gas talks with Russia, EU at end-Aug (Compiled by Nigel Stephenson, editing by Larry King)