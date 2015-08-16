Aug 14 Following are five themes likely to
dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the coming
week and the Reuters stories related to them:
1/ FRAGILE CHINA
The People's Bank of China restored calm to markets with
soothing words that there was no reason for the yuan to fall
further after Aug. 11's devaluation, but the repercussions of
the move will last longer. Concern is likely to intensify that
the world's second-largest economy is slowing more than
previously thought, while downward pressure on commodity prices,
especially oil, is squeezing inflation expectations worldwide.
This has already led some to question whether now is the time
for the Federal Reserve to be raising interest rates. The coming
week's minutes of the latest Fed meeting and U.S. consumer price
inflation will be in sharp focus.
* China's FX move raises question: where's the inflation?
* FOMC minutes, U.S. July CPI data due Aug. 19; UK July
inflation due Aug. 18
2/ QE UNDERMINED
The European Central Bank's favourite measure of the
market's long-term inflation expectations is within a whisker of
pre-QE levels. One-year price growth expectations have fallen
close to zero and are less than a fifth what they were in June
as worries about China's economic slowdown undermine the effect
of ECB bond-buying. Just weeks ago, financial markets were able
to imagine a world in which the ECB would taper its asset
purchases before the September 2016 due date. Now, less than six
months into the programme, investors contemplate longer and more
determined bond buying. The euro zone grew less than expected in
the second quarter, while the outlook for the rest of the year
might be dampened by events in China. Despite better news on
Greece, the region's bond markets look set for a hot August.
* Commodity selloff revives worries ECB may miss Bund buying
target
* Euro zone economy slows as France stalls and China risk
looms
* Greek PM faces biggest party revolt yet as bailout
approved
3/ WAR FOOTING
Clear losers from the yuan devaluation have been emerging
market currencies - the Malaysian ringgit, for example, hit a
17-year low in its wake. The question is whether the weaker yuan
will trigger a new "currency war" of competitive devaluations.
Some analysts decry this notion but China's trade partners are
hurting. Meanwhile, the euro has emerged as a winner as carry
trades funded in the currency are unwound.
* COLUMN-EM will suffer no matter how China plays out
* Turkey's central bank steps in as lira hits another record
low
* Euro a clear winner from Chinese devaluation
4/ HOW MUCH FURTHER?
Losses of more than 3 percent in European stock markets the
day after the yuan devaluation show how vulnerable western blue
chips are to a China crisis. At the same time, Wall Street's
bull market looks increasingly tired and exhausted. The S&P 500
index turned negative for 2015 in recent days after flat-lining
all year. And even though U.S. corporate earnings have, as
usual, beaten the doomsayers' forecasts, many say that with the
dollar still strong, it is hard to see what could trigger
another rally.
* Yuan devaluation exposes European exporters
* Earnings season show euro zone's gain, FTSE's
pain
* U.S. earnings calendar
5/ UKRAINE DEADLINE
After two days of talks in California, the pressure is on
for Kiev and its creditors to come up with a plan of how to
restructure $19 billion of the country's debt. Talks have
dragged on for five months and exchanges have been acrimonious
at times, but two straight days of detailed and high-level talks
led some investors to hope a resolution could be found in the
coming weeks. Crucial debt payment deadlines are looming, with
Kiev due to pay a $60 million coupon on Aug. 23 and a
$500-million bond maturing on Sept. 23.
* Ukraine and creditors to talk again Friday as deal remains
elusive
* Ukraine GDP falls 14.7 pct y/y - statistucs committee
* Ukraine hopes for new gas talks with Russia, EU at end-Aug
(Compiled by Nigel Stephenson, editing by Larry King)