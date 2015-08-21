LONDON Aug 21 Following are five themes likely
to dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the coming
week and the Reuters stories related to them.
1/ MARKET MAYHEM ... OR MELTDOWN?
Stock markets are wobbling. From the economic slowdown and
wild market swings in China to escalating global "currency
wars", there's no shortage of reasons for investors to be
worried. And worried they are. China's bourses fell 11 percent
this week, Asian stocks hit a 2-year low and the weakness is
spilling over into developed markets - Germany's DAX is on track
for its worst month since 2011 and the S&P 500 is now negative
for the year. Will this correction turn into a rout, or will the
bargain-hunters step in? It's August and volume is light. Fasten
your seatbelts.
* INVESTMENT FOCUS: "QExhaustion" hits stocks as growth
fears trump stimulus
* Equity outflow hits 15-week high as investors seek bond
safety
2/ CURRENCY WARS INTENSIFY
China's surprise devaluation earlier this month lit a fuse
in the so-called global "currency wars", prompting two
competitive devaluations this week as a direct consequence:
Vietnam devalued the dong and, more spectacularly, the Kazakh
tenge plunged around 25 percent after it was allowed to float
freely. Many other emerging market currencies, including
Brazil's real and Turkey's lira, are sinking to historic lows on
an almost daily basis. Where is the pressure most intense -
Saudi's riyal peg? Nigeria's naira? Watch this space.
* Kazakhstan floats tenge, currency tumbles
* ANALYSIS-China's devaluation may be bad news for FX
industry
3/ REFLATING DEFLATION FEARS
Just when investors and policymakers thought they had dodged
the deflation bullet, it's back. Oil and copper prices have
plunged to 6-year lows and China's currency devaluation has
prompted another wave of emerging market FX weakness. The
downward pressure on inflation pushed 10-year U.S. TIPS
breakeven rates to the lowest since January, and may even be
strong enough to keep the Fed from raising rates next month. In
the euro zone, 1-year inflation swap rates turned negative for
the first time since February. Preliminary German inflation data
for August next week will be closely watched. Could the ECB
ultimately be forced to extend its 1 trillion euro QE programme
beyond September 2016?
* U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall on oil, CPI data
* ANALYSIS - Get used to cheaper oil, derivatives markets
say
4/ IN A (JACKSON) HOLE
The Fed's annual Jackson Hole economic conference, which
gathers the great and the good from the world of global monetary
policymaking, takes place next week. Although Janet Yellen won't
be attending, markets will hang on every word of those Fed
officials present. Especially bonds and FX markets. Minutes of
the Fed's July meeting (pre-China devaluation) cooled
expectations of a September "liftoff" on rates. The dollar could
lose more ground against the euro and major currencies if these
expectations are softened further. The latest Bank of America
Merrill Lynch investor poll shows that "long" dollar is by far
the most crowded position in all financial markets.
* Fed's tightening cycle scenario involves risky bet on
inflation
* Foreign buys of U.S. Treasuries in June rise to highest
since February 2014
* Strong jobs, weak inflation data muddy Fed rate debate -
minutes
5/ EUROPEAN POLITICAL RISK
Greece avoided crashing out of the euro zone and agreed a
3-year bailout package with its international creditors. Crisis
over, right? Wrong. The snap election called for Sept. 20 brings
volatile Greek politics - and the risk Athens fails to implement
the reforms it has signed up to in return for 86 billion euros
of aid - back into focus. The political risk isn't confined to
Greece. Turkey, whose currency is in free fall, has called a
snap election for Sept. 1; some investors fear Catalonia's
regional elections on Sept. 27 could pave the way for
independence from Spain, which is due to hold a general election
before the end of the year; and Portugal holds elections on Oct.
4. Watch those bond spreads.
* Tsipras resigns, paving way for snap Greek election
* FACTBOX-How Greek elections work
* Greece's Syriza party splits, rebels form anti-bailout
front
* Catalan separatists scare off bond investors as election
nears
* Turkey to hold snap election on Nov. 1 - Erdogan
