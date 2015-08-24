* Reruns Friday item, adding Monday's share market moves in Asia

LONDON Aug 21 Following are five themes likely to dominate the thinking of investors and traders in the coming week and the Reuters stories related to them.

1/ MARKET MAYHEM ... OR MELTDOWN?

Stock markets are wobbling. From the economic slowdown and wild market swings in China to escalating global "currency wars", there's no shortage of reasons for investors to be worried. And worried they are. Shanghai shares dived 8.5 percent to a 5-1/2 month low and Asian stocks slumped to 3-year lows on Monday, and the weakness is spilling over into developed markets - Germany's DAX is on track for its worst month since 2011 and the S&P 500 is negative for the year. Will this correction turn into a rout, or will the bargain-hunters step in? It's August and volume is light. Fasten your seatbelts.

2/ CURRENCY WARS INTENSIFY

China's surprise devaluation earlier this month lit a fuse in the global "currency wars", prompting two competitive devaluations in the past week as a direct consequence: Vietnam devalued the dong and, more spectacularly, the Kazakh tenge plunged around 25 percent after it was allowed to float freely. Many other emerging market currencies, including Brazil's real and Turkey's lira, are sinking to historic lows on an almost daily basis. Where is the pressure most intense - Saudi's riyal peg? Nigeria's naira? Watch this space.

3/ REFLATING DEFLATION FEARS

Just when investors and policymakers thought they had dodged the deflation bullet, it's back. Oil and copper prices have plunged to 6-year lows and China's currency devaluation has prompted another wave of emerging market FX weakness. The downward pressure on inflation pushed 10-year U.S. TIPS breakeven rates to the lowest since January, and may even be strong enough to keep the Fed from raising rates next month. In the euro zone, 1-year inflation swap rates turned negative for the first time since February. Preliminary German inflation data for August in the coming week will be closely watched. Could the ECB ultimately be forced to extend its 1 trillion euro QE programme beyond September 2016?

4/ IN A (JACKSON) HOLE

The Fed's annual Jackson Hole economic conference, which gathers the great and the good from the world of global monetary policymaking, takes place in the coming week. Although Janet Yellen won't be attending, markets will hang on every word of those Fed officials present. Especially bonds and FX markets. Minutes of the Fed's July meeting (pre-China devaluation) cooled expectations of a September "liftoff" on rates. The dollar could lose more ground against the euro and major currencies if these expectations are softened further. The latest Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor poll shows that "long" dollar is by far the most crowded position in all financial markets.

5/ EUROPEAN POLITICAL RISK

Greece avoided crashing out of the euro zone and agreed a 3-year bailout package with its international creditors. Crisis over, right? Wrong. The snap election called for Sept. 20 brings volatile Greek politics - and the risk Athens fails to implement the reforms it has signed up to in return for 86 billion euros of aid - back into focus. The political risk isn't confined to Greece. Turkey, whose currency is in free fall, has called a snap election for Sept. 1; some investors fear Catalonia's regional elections on Sept. 27 could pave the way for independence from Spain, which is due to hold a general election before the end of the year; and Portugal holds elections on Oct. 4. Watch those bond spreads.

(Compiled by Jamie McGeever, editing by John Stonestreet)